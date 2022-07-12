Who qualifies for federal electricity bill payment assistance?

If you are behind on your electricity bill and have already received a service suspension notice, know that the government has $36 million in federal funds to grant you up to $1,200 in one year for that payment.

This was announced yesterday by the governor Peter Pierluisiflanked by the secretary of the Department of the Family, Carmen Ana Gonzalez Magazineand the administrator of the Family Socioeconomic Development Administration (Adsef), Alberto Fradera.

The trio announced, at a press conference, that under the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) they will be able to assist 40,000 families living below the poverty level, according to the parameters of the federal government, and pay their overdue electric service bills.

Pierluisi clarified that LIHEAP is not a new program, but has been available since last year.

“(But) this year, the federal program doubled the amount of funds allocated to Puerto Rico compared to previous years”said.

He added that the aid they will provide this year, with the $36 million available, has risen from the cap of $800 a year to $1,200 per household. In the past, the program benefited 15,000 families. Likewise, for this year the level of the poverty margin was also extended from 50% to 60% to qualify the beneficiaries.

“We will continue looking for alternatives and streamlining the use of the federal funds and programs that we have at our disposal to put them at the service of our people,” said the chief executive.

For his part, González Magaz was confident that With the “help, our families will be able to receive pocket relief and avoid having their electricity service cut off, which is an essential service for all Puerto Rican families.”

The $36 million allocated to the program for this year is divided into $20 million from American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds and $16 million allocated through federal general funds.

To be eligible for the program, the main thing is that the family has received a notice of suspension of energy service and that it falls under the poverty level guidelines established by the federal government.

“For the first time, we are accepting what is 60% of the poverty level, as established by the federal government, which allows the eligibility tables to be expanded a little and more families are eligible,” said Fradera.

The governor specified that the benefit is established in tune with the family composition. As an example, he pointed out that a family of four members can receive the help as long as they have annual income that does not exceed $27,000.

“The lowest, in income, is $10,247 (for a single person),” he said.

He added that receiving another federal benefit, such as the Nutritional Assistance Program (PAN), or the government health plan, does not prevent receiving assistance to pay for electricity.

How to apply?

The person must request the help by accessing the Adsef Digital platform at https://serviciosenlinea.adsef.pr.gov/adsefdigital/Security/Login.aspx.

“For people who do not have internet service, they can apply by calling 3-1-1 or visiting any office of the Department of the FamilyFradera said.

interested people they have until september 30 to apply for this help, it was reported.

At the time of request, each person must have their account number provided by LUMA Energy.

“We have a collaborative agreement with LUMA Energy where the systems communicate and determine eligibility,” said the Adsef administrator.

He specified that the benefit is granted only once per fiscal year and the payment is made directly to the LUMA Energy account. “That is, people do not receive the aid money,” Fradera clarified.

Although the official acknowledged that there could be thousands of families who have not received a notice to disconnect electricity, but have paid for the service neglecting other needs, he said that federal requirements prevent him from assisting these people.

Asked what help, if any, existed for commercial and industrial LUMA Energy subscribers, the governor said that he put into effect the program called “Energy Support for SMEs.”

“We gave grants of up to $25,000 for the installation of solar panels and batteries in their facilities. That is a program that I intend to expand using funds from the CDBG-MIT program. For this program that we carry out, we use ARPA funds”Pierluisi stated.

He added that 800 merchants from small and medium-sized companies benefited from this program.

“The idea is to continue it so that a greater number have access to it,” Pierluisi stressed.

He acknowledged that given the increase in the electricity bill and the price of fuel, the announced federal program, as well as other previous initiatives, result in relief.

“We have seen a high cost in fuel prices worldwide that directly affects the prices of gasoline and electricity. This is why, as a government, we are constantly looking for alternatives that can represent a relief in the pocket of the people,” said Pierluisi.

Since 2020, Puerto Ricans have had seven consecutive quarterly increases in their electricity bill.

set of aids

The governor said that the help provided by LIHEAP complements what has been available since last year through the Rental Assistance Program, an initiative that not only pays rent for rented housing, but also water and electricity.

That aid is managed by the Department of Housing with $325 million that it received from the federal government. The Rental Assistance Program began in July of last year.

“In that program, $187 million have already been distributed and we have over $300 million available until the end of the federal fiscal year, which is September 30”the president abounded.

For this program, help can be requested on the page www.ayudaparaturenta.com or by calling 787-759-1888.

So far, as reported, 62,979 applications have been received.

Meanwhile, $141,826,351.64 have been disbursed for rent payments, and $45,257,916.92 for arrears in water and electricity bills. In total, the disbursement of the program amounts to $187,084,268.56.

This program was expanded last April to benefit any homeless person renting a home. However, applicants have faced problems finding homes due to the shortage in the market, as previously reviewed. The new day.