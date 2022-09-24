Who qualifies for FEMA aid for the passage of Hurricane Fiona?

Publisher’s note: We invite you to stay well informed during this emergency. Get free access to all the news and updates related to the passage of Hurricane Fiona through Puerto Rico. Thank you for supporting responsible journalism. Sign up today.

The $700 aid that began to be granted yesterday, Thursday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will not be granted to all the victims of the hurricane fionabut to people whose residences suffered damage that forced them to shelter elsewhere.

FEMA’s individual assistance specialist, Idamis of Jesushighlighted that the Critical Immediate Assistance Program (Critical Needs Assistance) “is designed for those people who are currently away from their primary residence, have an immediate need and may have to vacate their home, as we know that there are still many who do not have water and electricity services, to compensate for those basic needs and begin to make the relevant transition from what is shelter and what can be medical expenses, food expenses, water, whatever needs they have.”

De Jesús stressed that only the residents of the areas declared under “major disaster” by the president of the United States, Joe Bidenthey can benefit from the program.

Currently, only 58 of the 78 municipalities have been declared disaster areas. These are Adjuntas, Aguas Buenas, Aibonito, Añasco, Arroyo, Barranquitas, Bayamón, Caguas, Canovanas, Carolina, Cataño, Cayey, Ceiba, Ciales, Cidra, Coamo, Comerío, Corozal, Dorado, Fajardo, Florida, Guayama, Guayanilla, Guaynabo , Gurabo, Humacao, Hormigueros, Jayuya, Juana Díaz, Juncos, Lares, Las Piedras, Luquillo, Maricao, Maunabo, Mayagüez, Morovis, Naguabo, Naranjito, Orocovis, Patillas, Peñuelas, Ponce, Río Grande, Salinas, San Juan, San Lorenzo, Santa Isabel, Toa Alta, Toa Baja, Trujillo Alto, Utuado, Vega Alta, Vega Baja, Vieques, Villalba, Yabucoa and Yauco.

The application can be made through the following FEMA page: https://www.fema.gov/es/disaster/4671. There it is highlighted that “the fastest way to request (disaster assistance) is through DisasterAssistance.gov (in Spanish). You can also apply by calling 1-800-621-3362 (if you use a video relay service, captioned telephone service, or other communication services, please provide FEMA with the phone number for that service) or through the FEMA mobile app.

De Jesús added that “when a person registers with FEMA, currently the criteria for registering is that (their residence) has suffered damage and that their municipality has been declared a disaster area. There, then, you are asked for all the basic personal information. The requirement of whether he lived in the house at the time of the disaster does not apply at this time. That is not part of the criteria, but how the person presents their scenario and from there the system would be determining who would be the eligible person based on the answers offered by the applicant.

The official stated that the program has greater flexibility than it had at the time of hurricane maria and that the amount of money was increased from $500 to $700.

There would be no inspection of the property, so the money would be disbursed as eligibility is determined.

“The program is designed for those people who immediately have a need or are in shelter, are not at home, even if they are receiving food through the government of Puerto Rico, have other needs that may not be (satisfied) immediately, like food, transportation,” he stressed.

The Critical Immediate Assistance Program It will be available for 60 days only. However, he pointed out that it could be extended, if requested, to assist municipalities that are subsequently declared disaster areas.