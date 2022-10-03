Who really is Zoë Kravitz, the new Catwoman in ‘The Batman’

Art runs through his veins Zoe Kravitz (33), since I was very little. musician’s daughter Lenny Kravitz and the actress Lisa Bonet (who recently divorced Jason Momoa), was following in her parents’ footsteps by carving out her own career as a performer. Thus, the young Kravitz made her debut in 2007 in films such as no reservations Y The stranger in youbut his first big role would come with his foray into the franchise X Men as the character of angel saviors in 2011.

After his first blockbuster, this would come to movies like the Will Smith movie After Earth waves sagas Divergent (as Christina) and fantastic animals (as Lestrange). A few years in which his roles in Mad Max: Fury Road, good kill either The Road Within would also stand out.

The African-American would also increase her fame for some advertising campaigns for big brands such as Calvin Klein or Balenciaga, as well as for her musical career, leading bands like Elevator Fight and Lolawolf.

His acting maturity

However, the acting maturity of the actress, model and musician has come in recent years, especially thanks to the small screen. His participation in the fictions Big Little Lies Y High Fidelity greatly increased his popularity. Two productions that came at the same time as the rendering of her voice for the character of Mary Jane in the successful animated film Spider-Man: A New Universe, demonstrating his love for superheroes.

Your arrival at batman like the new cat woman It was not surprising, since it doubled the character in 2017 in batman: the lego movie. Her name sounded strongly among the strongest options, thus picking up the witness of the best Gotham villains played by Michelle Pfeiffer, Julie Newmar or Lee Meriwether. A leading role that he will share with Robert Pattinson’s batman, and other enemies of the DC character such as Enigma or Penguin.

Sentimentally related to actors like Ezra Miller (Flash) either Penn Badgley (You), his longest relationship would be the one he had with the karl glusman (Sees it), from whom she divorced in 2020. However, she has always been very discreet with her private life and has focused on her profession.

This same year, the film kimi will also hit the big screen, where Kravitz steps into the skin of Angela Childs. It is a criminal thriller directed by Steven Soderbergh, where an employee of a technology company who suffers from agoraphobia discovers a criminal plot and tries to warn her superiors. Another of the most important projects of an interpreter who still has a lot to offer us.

