Who really needs a 2nd COVID booster?

Many Americans can already get a second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but it’s hard to know who really needs one now and who should wait a little longer.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized a second booster dose of vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna for people age 50 and older, as well as for some young people with compromised immune systems. weakened. It is part of an effort to anticipate a possible outbreak of coronavirus.

___

WHO IS ELIGIBLE FOR A SECOND BOOST DOSE?

Anyone age 50 and older can get the extra dose, as long as it’s been at least four months since their last shot. So can people with severe immunosuppression, such as those who have received organ transplants, starting at age 12. Adults can choose the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, but Pfizer is the only option for children.

___

WHAT HAPPENS TO THOSE WHO RECEIVED THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON VACCINE?

Adults who received the single dose of J&J are already eligible to receive a booster of any vaccine, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that only some of them receive another booster.

A new study found that a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine offers better protection than a second dose of J&J. So the advice is that anyone who has received a second dose of J&J can now choose a dose of the Moderna or J&J vaccine. However, if they already had one of those other boosters, the CDC says that only those who meet the latest criteria (age or weak immune system) qualify for another.

___

WHAT WAS THE MOTIVATION OF THE DECISION?

Vaccines still offer strong protection against severe symptoms and death, but effectiveness against mild infections declines over time. Vaccines also don’t work as well against new variants, like the omicron mutant, as they did months before.

___

WHAT IS THE EVIDENCE FOR THERE TO BE ANOTHER REINFORCEMENT?

Many scientists say there is limited evidence, leaving public health authorities to use their best judgment.

___

WHO REALLY NEEDS A SECOND BOOSTER DOSE?

The CDC said a new booster dose is optional, but those who benefit the most are those most vulnerable to serious illness, including those over 65 and those in their 50s with multiple health problems.

___

WHEN SHOULD I GO FOR IT?

Again, experts have differing opinions, in part because it’s unclear how long the added benefits will last.

Another dose may now make sense for the elderly and the immunocompromised, but “there is less urgency in an otherwise healthy person,” said University of Pennsylvania immunologist E. John Wherry.