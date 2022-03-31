Who really needs the second booster of the COVID-19 vaccine?

Many Americans can already get a second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but it’s hard to know who really needs one now and who might wait.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized a second booster dose of vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna for people 50 years of age and older, as well as for some young people with compromised immune systems. weakened. It is part of an initiative to anticipate a possible outbreak of coronavirus.

At a time when COVID-19 cases are at low levels in the United States, it’s easy to ignore recommendations to go in for a second booster dose, or for those who aren’t vaccinated or don’t have a booster to get up to date, said the doctor Eric Johnsonan infectious disease specialist with the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Your recommendation: If you’re undecided, take this break to talk to your doctor about how much protection you really have, and how much you need.

Who is eligible for a second dose?

Anyone age 50 and older can get the extra dose, as long as it’s been at least four months since they got their last shot. So can people with severe immunosuppression—for example, people who have received organ transplants—, starting at age 12.

Adults can choose the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, but Pfizer is the only option for children.

What about those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

Adults who received the single dose of J&J were already eligible to receive a booster of any vaccine, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that only some of them receive another booster.

A new study found that a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine offers better protection than a second dose of J&J. So the advice is that anyone who has had a second dose of J&J can now choose a dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

However, if they already had one of those other boosters, the CDC says only those who meet the latest criteria — age or a weak immune system — qualify for another.

What was the reason for the decision?

Vaccines still offer strong protection against severe symptoms and death, but their effectiveness against moderate infections diminishes months later. The injections also do not work as well against the new variants – for example, the super contagious omicron – than they did in the first stage of their application.

That is why the health authorities have asked all people 12 years of age and older, regardless of their health status, to come for their booster dose to have greater protection against omicron. Only half of those who are eligible have received their booster.

At a time when an omicron relative is sparking spikes in cases in other countries, authorities are nervous that the United States is next, and have taken steps to offer extra protection to the most vulnerable.

What is the evidence to support applying another brace?

Many scientists say the evidence is limited, leaving public health authorities to their discretion.

During the omicron outbreak in the United States, two doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines plus a booster dose were 94% effective in preventing death and the need for a ventilator, according to a recent CDC study. . That protection was lower — 74% — in immunosuppressed people, although most had not received the recommended third dose.

Israel began offering a second booster dose to people over 60 during the omicron spike. Preliminary results published online last week show that there were fewer deaths among people who chose another booster compared to those who skipped the fourth dose.

The FDA decided to set the age limit at 50 instead of 60 because this is when chronic diseases like heart disease or diabetes become more common, making people more vulnerable to developing severe symptoms of the disease. COVID-19.

Who really needs the second booster dose?

The CDC says a new booster dose is optional, but those likely to benefit most are those most vulnerable to serious illness, including those over 65 and people in their 50s with a variety of problems of health.

When should I receive it?

Again, experts have differing opinions, in part because it’s unclear how long the added benefits will last.

“We can never really know when the next wave is going to be, or when someone might get infected,” said Johnson, who cares for patients at Johns Hopkins University Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore. “To be as prepared as possible, I think everyone should be as up to date as possible with their vaccinations.”

Another dose now might make sense for the elderly and the immunocompromised, but “there’s less urgency in an otherwise healthy person,” he said. E. John Wherryimmunologist at the University of Pennsylvania.

Now 50, Wherry said he’s healthy enough to see if cases get high enough to need another booster dose, but said he’d rather wait until the fall. This is because allowing more time between vaccinations allows the immune system response to mature and become stronger.