who receives their private plane

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are having a very special time in their personal lives. They recently arrived at the Las Vegas altar to the surprise of their followers as it was all under wraps and we’ve only seen pictures since the ceremony ended. Now they are adjusting their life with details such as deciding where they will live with their children.

Luckily, it seems their kids have a good relationship, including Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Emme and Ben Affleck’s daughter Seraphine, they’ve become allies because they both identify as gender no. binary, so they live together this exploration of how they identify.

Where will Jlo and Ben Affleck live?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have already decided where they will live with their children. Apparently, the couple chose for the actor to move into the “Queen of the Bronx” house in Bel Air.

After being separated for 17 years, the couple are finally living the dream of being together: they got married, celebrated their honeymoon and now they let themselves be seen happy and very much in love as soon as possible.

Last May, the couple were looking for a property to make their “love nest” to move into when they finally got married. Nothing convinced them and so they decided that Ben Affleck would move in with his wife in the mansion where he has lived for more than six years.

However, they decided to completely remodel it so they wouldn’t be able to live in it for a year, according to a source at TMZ. The house has over 13,000 square meters, seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms.