WHO recommended molnupiravir for COVID-19 patients at high risk of hospitalization

World Health Organization recommended the antiviral drug molnupiravir for patients with COVID-19 symptoms that are not severe, but who present a high risk of being hospitalized.

It is an antiviral it must be administered quickly after the onset of symptoms and taken for five days to prevent the virus from replicating. It is recommended for “patients with non-severe COVID-19 who are at the highest risk of hospitalization,” a WHO international expert panel told The Associated Press. British Medical Journal (BMJ).

Patients at risk of hospitalization are unvaccinated, the elderly, the immunocompromised, or those with chronic illnesses such as diabetes. On the other hand, “young and healthy patients, including children and pregnant and lactating women” should not take the treatment, according to the WHO Guidelines Development Group, due to side effects such as bone growth retardation and fetal death, observed in animal studies.

This recommendation is based on new data from six randomized controlled trials involving 4,796 patientsthe largest set of data on this drug to date, detailed the WHO in a press release.

The results of these trials suggest that molnupiravir reduces the risk of hospital admission (43 fewer admissions per 1,000 high-risk patients) and time to resolution of symptoms (on average, 3.4 fewer days) . There was a small effect on mortality, with 6 fewer deaths per 1,000 people in the molnupiravir group.

According to an updated WHO COVID-19 guide that was published in the BMJ, the international health entity defines that this disease is not serious in cases with the absence of critical infection, such as signs of pneumonia or a low level of oxygen in the blood.

Molnupiravir works by preventing the coronavirus from replicating and it has been shown to be effective against the Delta and Omicron variants in laboratory studies.

Experts recommend that the drug be taken as soon as possible after symptoms start or after a positive test for COVID-19.

Although studies found that no significant short-term drug side effects, concerns about long-term side effects, such as an increased risk of cancer, according to preliminary data. Therefore, molnupiravir is recommended only for people who are at the highest risk of hospitalization.

The WHO group also recognized the socioeconomic challenges in accessing medication, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, due to its costs.

“Those who are socioeconomically disadvantaged tend to have less access to services, including diagnostic tests and treatments, and thus less access to interventions. Therefore, this may exacerbate health inequity,” they noted in their guidelines.

In December, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization for molnupiravir for high-risk adults with mild to moderate COVID-19. Now binds to monoclonal antibody sotrovimab recommended by WHO for high-risk people who contract non-severe COVID-19.

A month earlier, in November, Britain It had become the first country in the world to emergency authorize the antiviral for use in people over 18 years of age with a high risk of worsening their COVID-19 symptoms.

The Molnupiravir is a drug developed by the pharmaceutical company MSD -known in the United States and Canada as Merck & Co.-, together with its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, which in an experimental phase was shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death in patients with mild or moderate coronavirus .

In trials prior to its authorization, the pill reduced the risk of hospitalization or death in approximately 50% of treated patients, according to the positive interim analysis of the Phase III study. In the interim analysis, 7.3% of patients receiving molnupiravir were hospitalized or died, compared to 14.1% of patients treated with placebo.

The drug, which promises to interrupt COVID-19 infections within 24 hours, and whose technical name is MK-4482/EIDD-2801, is an orally administered ribonucleoside inhibitor. In principle, it was designed to treat the flu and prevent the virus from making copies of itself, creating errors during the replication of the viral RNA. If treatment is started on time, those infected could obtain great benefits for themselves and the rest of society because the medicine it could stop the progression of the patient’s severity, shorten their infection and prevent community outbreaks.

