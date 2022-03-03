WHO recommends molnupiravir for people with non-severe covid-19

Advances in treatments against covid-19 0:59

(CNN) — The World Health Organization has issued a recommendation for the antiviral drug molnupiravir for people with non-severe COVID-19 infections who are at high risk of hospitalization.

According to updated WHO guidance on covid-19 medications published Wednesday in the BMJ, the organization defines non-severe covid-19 as the absence of criteria for a serious or critical infection, such as signs of pneumonia or a low level of oxygen in the blood. Unvaccinated people, the elderly, people with weakened immune systems, and people with a history of chronic diseases such as diabetes are considered to be at high risk for hospitalization.

Molnupiravir works by preventing the coronavirus from replicating and has been shown to be effective against delta and omicron variants in laboratory studies.

Before making the recommendation, the WHO Guideline Development Group considered the results of six randomized controlled trials of the drug involving more than 4,800 unvaccinated adults with non-severe Covid-19. This type of clinical trial is considered the gold standard.

The studies found that molnupiravir almost halved the risk of hospital admission in people with non-severe covid-19. People taking the drug were also likely to have symptom resolution about three days earlier than those not taking it. There was a small effect on mortality, with 6 fewer deaths per 1,000 people in the molnupiravir group.

Experts recommend that the drug be taken as soon as possible after symptoms start or after a positive test for covid-19.

Although studies have found no significant short-term side effects from the drug, there are concerns about long-term side effects, such as an increased risk of cancer, according to preliminary data. Therefore, molnupiravir is recommended only for people who are at the highest risk of hospitalization.

The panel advises against the use of molnupiravir in children and pregnant women due to side effects such as bone growth retardation and fetal death, observed in animal studies.

The group also recognized the socioeconomic challenges in accessing the medication, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, due to its costs.

“Those who are socioeconomically disadvantaged tend to have less access to services, including diagnostic tests and treatments, and thus less access to interventions. Therefore, this may exacerbate health inequity,” the guidelines state.

In December, the US Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for molnupiravir for high-risk adults with mild to moderate COVID-19. It now joins the WHO-recommended monoclonal antibody sotrovimab for high-risk people with non-severe covid-19.