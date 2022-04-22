WHO records new drop in cases and deaths from COVID-19

GENEVA (AP) — The number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide fell by nearly a quarter last week, the World Health Organization said Thursday, continuing the decline that began in late March. .

The Geneva-based United Nations health agency said in a weekly report that almost 5.59 million cases had been reported between April 11 and 17, 24% less than the previous week. The number of new deaths fell by 21%, to 18,215.

The WHO noted that new cases fell in all regions, although the decline was just 2% in America. The report was dated Wednesday night and sent to reporters on Thursday.

“These trends should be interpreted with caution, as several countries are progressively changing their COVID-19 testing strategies, leading to lower numbers of tests performed and consequently lower numbers of cases detected,” the statement said. agency.

The countries with the highest figures reported last week were South Korea, with more than 972,000; France, with 827,000, and Germany, with more than 769,000, the WHO said. The highest death tolls were recorded in the United States, with 3,076 people; Russia, with 1,784, and South Korea, with 1,671.

In total, more than 502 million cases of COVID-19 and nearly 6.2 million coronavirus-related deaths have been reported so far.