who renounces treatment because of Roberto Speranza – Libero Quotidiano





Antonio Castro January 13, 2022

Less care for (almost) everyone. Italians in the era of Covid give up on treatment. With the economic availability plummeting, the budget for treatment has suffered. In 2021, more than half of Italian families also renounced health services. Also (but not only), due to Covid. According to a Cerved projection, 50.2% of Italians chose not to spend on “welfare services”: 50.2% cut on health care, 56.8% on assistance for the elderly, 58, 4% for children, 33.8% for education. The 2022 edition of the “Cerved Italian Family Welfare Budget” paints a dramatic picture. Ringing economic problems, unavailability of the service or inadequacy of the healthcare offer. Statistically, by “families” we mean a family unit that is shrinking more and more. Today 32.2% of the nuclei is made up of a single component (single, divorced / separated, widowed), and 9.3% from a single parent with dependent children. It is called “atomization”. But it results in a lack of family assistance. On average, this is 5,300 euros per family. Overall 136 billion and 600 million to ensure welfare services (7.8% of GDP): 38.8 billion for health, 29.4 billion for assistance to the elderly (+ 16%), 25 billion for work, 12.4 billion for education, 11.2 billion for family assistance, 6.4 billion for that for children (-17.5%), and 5.1 billion for culture and leisure. With less than 500,000 new births a year, the chapter for children is far more modest. We need to ask ourselves about the spending power of those families with children.





And the breezy Single Allowance for dependent children (up to 21 years of age) will only start in March. But it risks turning into a disappointment if it is not generously replenished. For Cerved experts, “the change in family structures and lifestyles” has defined new needs. All the more so as the progressive aging of the population has violently swerved the budget. We are second in the world, only shortly after Japan, by seniority rate in proportion to the population. In Italy in 2020 – according to the latest census – 7.5% of the population was over 80 years old. And it is logical that spending grows above all in the sectors of assistance to the elderly. On the other hand, the sector of health services (carers, domestic helpers) – is one of the few that is driving the growth in employment. With a significant increase in the population of Italian nationality – according to the INPS data on job registrations – she had to recycle herself as an assistant in the care of elderly people. It is the gap between the growth in demand and the adequacy of supply the real novelty of the Cerved Report. The ordinary activity of diagnosis and treatment with Covid has taken a back seat. The alarm of the Federation of oncologists, cardiologists and hematologists (Foce), reconstructs the serious concern “for the blocking of the planned surgical activity”. A paralysis that “risks causing serious damage to our patients, who number about 11 million in Italy”.





NEGLECTED SICK

Especially since today the emergency departments (and the other reconverted) complain about the assault especially of the unvaccinated population. Thus forcing to postpone ordinary health care activities. With a dangerous domino effect that will have repercussions in the coming decades. In short, the prevention has failed. And now the government hopes to plug the holes with home health care. For patients over 65 with chronic conditions, it is expected an increase of 800 thousand clients taken in care in home care by June 2026, the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza swears. Yesterday the State-Regions Conference gave the green light for the distribution of over 6.5 billion from the NRP and about 1.5 billion from the National Plan for “complementary investments for health care”. «We are very concerned about the blocking of planned surgical activity caused by the new pandemic wave caused by the Omicron variant. This paralysis risks causing serious damage to our patients, who number about 11 million in Italy ”. This is the appeal of Foce (Federation of Oncologists, Cardiologists and Hematologists), which expresses strong concern for a scenario that seems to follow that of the first months of 2020.



