Who returns to Gray Sloan?

Spoilers for ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ below!

has been confirmed who will return to Gray Sloan Memorial in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 19. There are barely two months left until the new batch of the series premieres. ABC’s lengthy medical drama has confirmed that Ellen Pompeo (Dr. Meredith Grey) will only appear in eight episodesbut that he will continue to carry out his work as executive producer in all the chapters.

Subscribe now to Disney+

Scott Speedman, plays Dr. Nick Marsh that we met in season 14. He returned in the last batch and gave rise to his love affair with Meredith. On this new occasion, and after a year in the series on a regular basis, we will see your participation once again.

ABCGetty Images

With Speedman confirmed to return, fans can hope (at least for a few episodes) that his romance with Meredith will come to some sort of denouement after its fallout from last season.

Among those who have left Gray Sloan behind is Richard Floodwho played Dr. Cormac Haynes between 2019 and 2022. The Irish actor won’t come back to the series after leaving it earlier this year.

The veterans Chandra Wilson Y James Pickens Jr.like other regular members like Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Camila Luddington, Caterina Scorsone, Kelly McCreary, Chris Carmack, Jake Borelli Y Anthony Hillthey will return full time and be joined by a new quintet of surgical residents.

ABC

In May, Pompeo mentioned the possibility of the Shondaland series moving forward without his character, Meredith. “We’ll see…” He said. “Keep renewing the series is the challenge right now, but listen, the series continues to touch a lot of people. Young people love her.“

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ will return for its 19th season on October 16, airing on ABC in the US. In Spain, the first 18 seasons are available on Disney +.



