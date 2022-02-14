who risks more – Libero Quotidiano





Those who are cured of Covid risk, more than others, to develop cardiovascular complications up to one year after infection. This was revealed by a study conducted in the United States by the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis on the data made available by the Department of Veterans Affairs between March 2020 and January 2021. severe, ending up in hospital or intensive care, but also those who have caught the infection in a mild manner. Especially when it comes to people over 60 years old.





In short, after contracting Covid, the likelihood of being exposed to heart arrhythmias, blood clots, strokes, coronary heart disease, heart attacks or heart failure would increase. This is the result of the largest study conducted so far on the long-term effects of the coronavirus on our body. The survey involved in total 154 thousand patients, mostly men and with an average age of 60. “What we are seeing is not good. Covid can lead to serious cardiovascular complications and death. The heart does not regenerate or repair itself easily after heart damage. These are diseases that will affect people throughout their lives“Ziyad Al-Aly of Washington University explained.





In particular, there was a 63% higher risk for cardiovascular disease in general, and a 55% higher risk for more serious cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and stroke. Suffice it to say that the 154 thousand patients examined in the year following the infection faced a 52% higher risk of having a stroke and 49% higher risk of having a transient ischemic attack than those who have never contracted. the virus. In Italy the cardiologist Michele Gulizia commented: “After the turnaround caused by Covid a sharp increase in deaths from cardiovascular causes is expected in the world “.



