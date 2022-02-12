who risks paying more – Corriere.it

Less than two months to go. By 29 April theAntitrust decide whether to accept the proposal, reformulated in the meantime, that Bancomat spa (the company owned by the main credit institutions that manages the Bancomat and Pagobancomat circuits) has presented and which concerns a new commission system to be applied to those who withdraw cash at ATMs of banks of which you are not customers. To understand how many operations we are talking about, there are about 150 million a year out of a total of 500 million total withdrawals. The proposal, in a nutshell, envisages making everyone pay for these withdrawal operations where you do not have a commission of up to 1.5 euros maximum. The new model foresees other changes, but this is the most relevant news that is not liked by consumer associations. How do commissions on ATM withdrawals work today? And what else could change?

ATM withdrawals, how it works today Today, the consumer who withdraws from an ATM of a bank other than his own pays a commission to the bank of which he is a customer only if provided for in the contract (a message appears at the counter that says: A commission may be applied to the operation if provided for by his bank ). The amount of the commission regulated by the contract and known to the customer, often the fixed expense and not proportional to the sum withdrawn. Depending on the type of contract, the customer may have a certain number of free withdrawals available. Regardless of whether or not the commission is charged to the customer, the bank that issues the card with the current system must recognize the bank that owns the ATM (i.e. the one providing the service) with a interchange fee up to 49 cents euros for each withdrawal. But this system – explains Alessandro Zollo, CEO of Bancomat spa – is no longer good because today the cost to provide the collection service is on average 90 cents. We propose to reset the interchange fee, which is too low, and to pay a fee to the bank that performs the service.



Withdrawals and commissions at 1.5 euros According to Zollo, the remuneration of those who provide the withdrawal service is crucial, because otherwise there is a risk that the branches will decrease in the area given that they are a cost. Multifunction ATMs (which allow other functions in addition to withdrawal and are the most widespread today) fell from 35,221 in 2015 to 31,499 in 2020 based on Bankitalia’s 2021 data on the payment system. Bancomat spa has proposed a commission with a ceiling of 1.5 euros throughout the country, a rate which – says Zollo – represents today’s average price.

Transparency And how would the customer know how much commission he pays? At the counter, the customer would see the cost of the withdrawal on the display before making it and could decide whether to proceed or not. In addition, we will provide a free app that allows you to find the cheapest ATM near where you are. Furthermore, the remuneration would pave the way for the withdrawal from the Pos of other operators, such as supermarkets, petrol stations and tobacconists who manage a lot of liquidity.

Other consumption: Beware of alignment upwards But according to consumer associations, there is a risk that all banks will then charge the commission by applying the maximum possible price. There is a reasonable presumption that, once a ceiling is fixed – he comments Other consumptionthat sent a letter to the Antitrust and made a hearing – all the banks will line up,as happened, for example, with the commission on the agreement for overdrafts on current accounts which provides for a cap of 0.5% per quarter, a value that all banks apply today. According to the association, the proposal penalizes the customers of banks that are not very widespread in the area and therefore have fewer branches available: they are therefore more likely to be forced to withdraw cash from other institutions having to pay a commission decided by another bank. . Furthermore, even totally online banks, as they often do not have ATMs in the area, would be penalized because their customer will have to face additional costs for cash withdrawals. Another risk – again according to Altroconsumo – is that of know the total cost of the specific operation only shortly before the withdrawal and – even more difficult – it will be to understand what impact these transactions will have during the year (in fact they will no longer be included by the account holder’s bank in the summary of expenses). Finally, there is the risk that many people who today do not pay any expenses for cash withdrawals find themselves forced to always and in any case have to pay a commission.

