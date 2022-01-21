who risks the sting – Libero Quotidiano





There are numerous reasons that can trigger the tax inspections. Among these also the purchase of a car or its displacement. The first checks by the Inland Revenue will come on the subject of super stamp, the tax that car owners are required to pay with power greater than 185 kw. The amount to be paid is 20 euros for each kilowatt of power above 185. The figure, however, drops by 40% after 5 years, 70% after 10 years and 85% after 15 years. From the 20th year onwards, as reported Businessonline quoted from Newspaper, you will no longer have to pay.





The tax inspections, then, can also be triggered only if you buy a car that affects the management of family assets. And the question becomes more complicated if the car in question is a vintage car, a privilege for a few. Other reasons that may lead the Inland Revenue to carry out checks concern maintenance and repair costs, but also those relating to the payment of TPL and fire and theft policies.





Also under the lens the payment of the leasing fee and the rental of means of transport, the classic road tax and all expenses for oil and lubricants. The experts of Businessonline underline: “In the event of non-compliance by the taxpayer, the Region of residence sends a communication to the owner of the car who is not up to date with the payment of the road tax and instructs the Revenue Agency to recover the sum, increased by interest due to the accumulated delay “.



