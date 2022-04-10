Who rules the red carpet? These are the stylists behind the red carpet looks

Distracted as we were by so many crucial changes, we were not aware that it was

brewing a revolution (not exactly silent) until a new order has been established. The history of fashion, or at least the one written about red carpets, has entered a new chapter: the era of the builder stylists. Streetstyle does not generate as much expectation, models are less interesting and influencers see their influence diminish. Meanwhile, actresses (but also singers) have recovered

absolute star status for the public and for

fashion industry.

And it is fair to recognize that, in the

star-system throne restoration of Hollywood, have played an essential role

the stylists who, more than discreet advisers, are almost a 3.0 version of Pygmalion, the mythological sculptor capable of creating life. The maximum standard of this new order, Law Roach, defines himself as an “architect of the image”. It is not an exaggerated title when he has been able to convert

celine dion on a totem or when

Zendaya turns heads in

Cannes, Venice or at the MET Galato which he triumphantly arrived in 2018 as a

postmodern Joan of Arcin a Versace chainmail dress.

Zendaya

The theme of the party was the Catholic Church and fashion, and the

Zendaya look confirmed that, in Roach’s work, both good taste and memory are involved, a quality that (contradicting the

Napoleon’s famous phrase) Roach often employs for history to repeat itself. In the last edition of the Bet Awards (whose theme was the year of the black woman), Zendaya went viral again with a dress of

Versace purple chiffon that he had already carried

Beyoncé at the same gala in 2003. About the wink, Law simply commented on Instagram: “Get yourself

a stylist with a good file».

It could be the best advice for a celebrity about to take their first steps on the red carpet. And it seems that he was heard by

emma corrin. The

young Lady Di from The Crown resorted to

Harry Lambert and became the most interesting presence of virtual ceremonies: gothic in a vanilla total look, created for her by

Miu miu or surreal and excessive

Schiaparelli, Corrin was the celebrity who best maintained the glamor during the strange awards season of the quarantine. This evolution in the alliance between stylists and stars is not only an escapist phenomenon, but also reflects social changes well.

emma corrin

Corrin is defined as

non binary and Lambert is a

teacher in gender fluidity: is in fact the genius behind the most talked about gender bending outfits on

Harry Styles. “This symbiosis is essential to create a powerful image and a fruitful dialogue between the celebrity and the world of fashion through a medium as vital as a good stylist,” says stylist Josie. When this relationship works, you can report a

transcendental image to celebrityhigher positioning, more transmission to your

fans in love of this image created by the stylists who, if it were fair, should take a 20% (minimum) of the volume generated by that qualitative leap they achieve and how much work,

creative effort and public relations with the brands it entails”.

He is not without reason in pointing out the lucrative aspect of these unions:

Miu Miu has signed Corrin, Gucci Styles and Valentino Zendaya. «Sometimes celebrities are generous and recognize this work translated into economic figures and with a fair distribution of the profits generated by a policy of

successful image, but others are not like that”, points out the stylist and journalist, one of the disseminators of fashion in our country. “I suppose that in Hollywood the stylists will be happy, but on this side of the pond it is not like that” (he explains, about the panorama in our country).

Cate Blanchett

“Usually there isn’t one here.

long-term image policy and the fires of style are extinguished as red carpets, appearances, etc. follow one another. I don’t know of a well-assembled gear in these parts and, above all, profitable for the stylist who deals with a specific image». It is not Spain, but in Hollywood a model marked by fidelity is imposed.

The Harrys They started working together in 2015.

Zendaya and Law They go hand in hand since the actress was 14 years old.

Elizabeth Stewart has ensured the style of

Jessica Chastain since 2011 and by

Cate Blanchett since 2006…

«I greatly value the work of the stylists and, in Spain, I know that

they treat the actresses phenomenally and to the

brands (explains designer Juanjo Oliva). However, about these alliances I have

mixed opinionsbecause I find that in all consulting relationships you have to

know how to evaluate very well what you expose yourself to: the blind faith that someone decides for you can make you never establish a criterion with what you wear and end up

sold at someone else’s discretionwe all know examples of looks so marked that they have ended up becoming a meme, ”he reflects.

emma corrin

That

symbiosis works depends on the

actress and stylist in question, says the designer from Madrid. «For me, the most successful example is the union between

Nicole Kidman and Julia von Boehm, which has established a language in which it takes into account the person. Kidman is almost always well dressed and the repertoire of brands they work with is very wide.