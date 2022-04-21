Who runs the Sabadell Hospital Critical Area?

Oriol Roca i Gas, director of the Critical Area of ​​the Parc Taulí Hospital.

The Parc Taulí University Hospital in Sabadell appoints Oriol Roca i Gas like new Director of the Critics Area. Rock was since 2007 medical specialist in Intensive Care Medicine of the Intensive Medicine Service of the Vall d’Hebron University Hospital, where he was also coordinator of the Semicritical Unit.

Bachelor of Medicine from the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB), Roca is a Doctor of Medicine from the UAB within the Doctorate program in Internal Medicine, with the qualification of Excellent Cum Laude and Master in Business Management and Administration (EMBA) from EAE Business School.

In the field of teaching, it has been associate professor at the Department of Cell BiologyPhysiology and Immunology of the Faculty of Medicine of the UAB until January 2010 and Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Medicine of the Faculty of Medicine of the UAB, from 2010 to the present.

He has also been credited as lecturer by the Agència per a la Qualitat del Sistema Universitari de Catalunya, tutor of residents and director of doctoral theses. In addition, he highlights his scientific and research activity with numerous published articles.

In the care section, and as a specialist in Intensive Care Medicine, he has focused mainly on all aspects of mechanical ventilation of critical patients and acute respiratory distress syndrome. In fact, he is a member of different state and international scientific societies related to the approach to this topic.

The Directorate of Parc Taulí has ​​expressed its welcome to Roca and has thanked Ana Ochagavia his responsibility during the time he has held the position, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.