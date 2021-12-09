who saves? How long does the benefit last?

The Energy Decree (Legislative Decree 130/2021, art. 2, c. 1) provides for l5% VAT reduction on gas bills, to contain the sharp rise in prices that will hit families and companies. The VAT rates for the administration of methane gas for civil uses are defined starting from certain consumption brackets: up to 480 cubic meters per year, VAT is normally 10%, above this limit it rises to 22%. As regards industrial uses, on the other hand, consumption is subject to 22%, with some exceptions, such as manufacturing (including printing and publishing), agricultural and extractive companies, which pay VAT at 10%.

For whom is the reduction then foreseen 5% VAT on gas bills? How long will the benefit last? The clarifications came from the application circular no. 17 of 2021 of the Revenue Agency.

Here are those who save with 5% VAT on gas bills

The requirement to access the VAT subsidy concerns the intended use of methane gas and therefore can save: those who use it for civil uses ordinarily subject to 10% VAT (within 480 cubic meters per year). And those who use it for civil and industrial uses and are ordinarily subject to VAT at 22%.

But what is meant by ‘civil use’? According to what is stated in the circular of the Revenue Agency, also include “the uses of natural gas, destined for combustion, in the premises of industrial, artisan and agricultural enterprises, located outside the factories, laboratories and companies where the production activity is carried out, as well as for the production of hot water, other thermal carriers or of heat, not used in productive uses of the company, but sold to third parties for civil uses“.

What are the admissible ‘industrial uses’?

1.

Industrial activities that produce goods and services and in general artisanal and agricultural activities.

2. The commercial distribution sector.

3. The hotel sector.

4. The catering establishments.

5. Sports facilities for amateur activities and managed on a non-profit basis.

6. The so-called ‘district heating’ powered by cogeneration plants (the regulatory reference is Law 10/1991, article 11, paragraph 2, letter b).

7. The receptive activities for the assistance of the disabled, orphans, elderly and destitute.

All activities that use natural gas for transport and produce electricity are excluded from the concessions on the gas bill.

How long will the discount on gas bills with 5% VAT last?

According to the Energy Decree, the reduction of VAT will take place exclusively for the last quarter, therefore from October to December 2021. Starting from 1 January 2022, the brackets will return, on the basis of consumption, to 10% and 22 %.

