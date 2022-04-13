Who saw her! Jessica Biel shined in the new trailer for “Candy”

American actress Jessica Biel stars as mother-wife-turned-murderer Candy Montgomery in the new Hulu series. The production will premiere on May 9, but the trailer is enough to know that the interpreter did a good job.

Likewise, the streaming service described the show as “a five-part program” and also explained that the story is based on real events.

The plot is set in the 1980s and focuses on how a good woman (Candy), was faced with the conformity and monotony of everyday life, which is why she ended up getting involved with her best friend’s husband, Betty Gore. . Later, she killed the latter with an axe.

The series is an adaptation of the book “Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs” by Jim Atkinson and John Bloom, a chronicle of what happened in real life between Montgomery and Gore, detailed Entertainment Tonight.

The character of Betty will be in charge of Melanie Lynskey. Timothy Simons, Raúl Esparza and Pablo Schreiber will also be part of the cast.

He had a déjà vu!

In an interview with Vanity Fair in mid-March, Jessica Biel confessed that this character felt like a repetition, since Candy is similar to the assassin she played in the series “The Sinner”.

“I was like, ‘Am I reprising the same role of a woman who explodes with rage and rage at one point and doing this?'” In the Netflix crime drama, her character, Cora, kills an apparent stranger out of nowhere and in front of everyone in a park where she had gone with her husband and son, hence her resemblance to Candy. .

On the other hand, although it is a disturbing story, the wife of Justin Timberlake She said that the script grabbed her and this was what really led her to play the character. “If someone thinks it’s weird or thinks it was a bad decision, well… the script is very good,” she noted.