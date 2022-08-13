WHO says monkeypox outbreak is due to person-to-person transmission

The World Health Organization (WHO) emphasized on Tuesday that the outbreak of monkeypox and the spread of this disease is occurring between people by very close contactand not by animal-to-human transmission.

“Monkeypox is present in various animals and it is more common in rodents. The only reason she is called that is because she was identified in a group of monkeys in a zoo in Denmark,” said WHO spokeswoman margaret harris.

He added that public opinion “must clearly understand that the transmission we are seeing is from human to human, it is a transmission by close contact and concern should focus on what we can do to protect ourselves and others“.

Harris said that fear should not provoke attacks on animalsreferring to cases of beatings and poisoning of monkeys recorded in Brazil.

The virus has the potential to jump from an animal to a human, but “this is not what we are seeing right now.”the risk of transmission is from another human and this can be stopped if people who have symptoms seek medical attention and take precautions not to spread“.

The WHO is in the process of determining a neutral name for this disease and thus avoid stigmatizing a group of animals or humans.

Monkeypox has been declared by the WHO as an international health emergency, which implies the same level of alert that was attributed to covid-19.