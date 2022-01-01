Who scored the most in Napoli in 2021? Here is the top 5

It is time to welcome a new year and, as always, it is time to take stock of the year that is passing. 2021 was intense at Naples, with the summer alternation on the bench between Rino Gattuso and Luciano Spalletti and a bitter disappointment matured in May, with the Champions qualification failed to the last breath with the internal draw with Hellas. Between ups and downs the Neapolitans confirmed the tendency to be a team with great offensive potential, here is the ranking of the 5 best scorers at Naples in the calendar year 2021.

Lorenzo Insigne 19 goals – It is always at the center of discussions, with the future still to be written and the summer of the European dream. Lorenzo Insigne closes 2021 with 19 goals, the result of 18 goals in Serie A and the splendid achievement in the Europa League against Legia Warsaw. Many of the goals scored in the league come from 11 meters: in fact there are 11 penalty scorers out of 18 overall in A.

Victor Osimhen 17 goals – He was the key man in Gattuso’s great second round, just as he had been a great protagonist at the start of the championship before getting injured against Inter. For the Nigerian there are 13 goals in the league and 4 in Europe, demonstrating that without injuries and Covid permitting he can be a determining factor in the goal area.

Piotr Zielinski 14 goals – Ithe moment of maturity. The Pole in the calendar year has taken on an increasingly central role, resulting in the third scorer with 12 signings in the league and 2 in Europe. The module, the 4-2-3-1, certainly enhanced his skills as a raider and a mid-long range shooter.

Dries Mertens 11 goals – Between the field and the bench, with some forced passage in the operating room. It was not the best year of the Belgian, who had to deal with so many physical ailments and the shoulder operation that affected him until October. In 2021, the best scorer in the history of Napoli, he barely exceeded the double figures with 10 goals in the league and 1 goal in Europe.

Hirving Lozano 11 goals – Sharing the position with Mertens is the Mexican. For the outside there are 7 goals in the league, 1 in the Europa League and 3 in the Italian Cup. The muscle injury in February and the one suffered in the summer in the Mexico jersey which hampered his preparation was impacted.