Who should apply the second covid-19 vaccine booster from Moderna and Pfizer?

On Tuesday, March 29, the FDA (US Food and Drugs Administration) endorsed a fourth dose of the Moderna and Pfizer covid-19 vaccine for all people over 50 years of age, after both pharmaceutical companies demonstrated the effectiveness of a second booster dose to protect against a clinical picture. serious of the disease.

This second booster dose may also be applied to those over 12 years of age who are immunocompromised, such as those who have received an organ transplant or suffer from any type of cancer.

The condition for applying the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine is that at least 4 months have passed since the last dose.

The FDA is currently analyzing the possibility of applying a fourth dose of the vaccine, or a second booster in other age groups, however, it will not be available until the health authorities decide to endorse its use.

In January of this year, Pfizer’s chief executive, Albert Bourla assured that one immunization a year will be enough to keep the population protected against the virus, since the pharmaceutical company is developing a vaccine that covers all the variants of Sars-Cov-2 to produce it annually.

In the interview, the executive was asked if he considered it feasible to apply a booster dose every four or five months, considering the appearance of new variants, to which he replied that from the point of view of public health it would be the ideal, however, he warned the resistance of the population.

The experimental vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, technically called BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273 respectively, are created synthetically using messenger ribonucleic acid (or mRNA). RNA and DNA (deoxyribonucleic) are nucleic acids that carry genetic instructions to create life.