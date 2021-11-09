“Who should avoid the vaccine”, the case that is shaking Europe – Libero Quotidiano





While highlighting that the balance between benefits and risks remains largely favorable to the former, the French health authority has decided to advise against the Moderna vaccine under 30 years. A purely precautionary move, perhaps even excessive – given that however the need to carpet vaccinate the entire population is reiterated – but the study conducted by the Has verified a “slight increase” in the risk of myocarditis And pericarditis in the under 30 age group.

To reach this conclusion, people between 12 and 50 years old were observed who were admitted to French hospitals between May 15 and August 31 for inflammation of the myocardium or pericardium: in total 919 cases of myocarditis and 917 of pericarditis, none of which degenerated into deaths. So not only is it a very rare inflammation related to the vaccine, but also scarcely lethal (in other words, Covid kills much more, for this reason the benefit-risk ratio remains without any shadow of a doubt favorable to the former).

The researchers verified that “the number of cases attributable to vaccines appears infrequent in relation to the number of doses administered. This study also confirms the favorable clinical outcome of myocarditis and pericarditis cases after vaccination “. For a principle of maximum precaution, the French health authority has however decided to advise against the use of Moderna for the under 30s, emphasizing instead its wide advantages for the over 30s. And therefore the advice for those under 30 is to use Pfizer for both the first dose and the booster.