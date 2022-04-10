who should do it and who shouldn’t

The fourth dose in Friuli-Venezia Giulia

“On the fourth dose, the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) should meet on 12 April to provide us with the indications that we will then have to accept. To date, it is reasonable to think that the fourth dose should be used for the elderly, the over-80s. This, to date, is the understanding of the scientific community “. This was stated by Adrea Costa, Undersecretary of Health.

Pending precise indications, it is good to take a look at the data we already know. From the Altems Reportfor example, it emerges that 77.8% of the population completed the vaccination cycle in Italy. And Friuli-Venezia Giulia is today the region with the lowest percentage of vaccinated people in the 50-79 age group, with 85.4%while the national average is 4 percentage points more vaccinated (89.4%).

Who should take the fourth dose?

But, in the end, who will have to do this fourth dose? In Italy it is recommended “for people who have attained or exceeded 80 years of age of age, for guests of Rsa and for those who are included in the categories at risk and have an age included between 60 and 79 years“.

Furthermore, “it is recommended to administer a second booster dose (second booster) with mRna anti-Covid vaccine in the dosages authorized for the booster dose, provided that a minimum interval of at least 120 days after the first dose recall “, specifies a note from the Ministry of Health, Aifa and Iss.

Who are the categories at risk? Who has a frailty linked to respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, neurological diseases, diabetes and liver diseases, cerebrovascular diseases and hemoglobinopathies, or diseases related to the blood.

Those who must not do it, however, are those who have contracted Sars-CoV-2 infection following the first booster dose“. The goal is to prioritize those with markedly impaired immune response.

The decisions on the fourth dose is also related to theloosening of anti-Covid rules. From May 1st “they will change: there will be a further easing for the green pass which, essentially, will no longer be required” Andrea Costa added. The fear, as always for two years now, is that the following months will be compromised, with a particular look at what will happen in the autumn and the next winter season.

