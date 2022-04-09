Who should do the fourth dose of the anti-covid vaccine: when the booster and age groups of patients

It is still too early to introduce the immediate use of a fourth administration of anti-covid vaccines to the whole population, to carefully evaluate the continuation of the vaccination campaign. This is the conclusion, momentary of course, of Ema (European Medicines Agency) ed Ecdc (Center for Disease Prevention and Control). We start with a second booster dose only for a specific segment of the population and patients.

The fourth dose of the Covid vaccine is expected for people who have reached or exceeded 80 years of age, for guests of the RSA and for those who are included in the categories at risk and are aged between 60 and 79 years. To give notice of the indications a joint note from the Ministry of Health, AIFA, ISS and CSS which discusses the methods of administration. Ema and Ecdc believe that at the moment there is no clear evidence to indicate that, in adults with non-compromised immune systems, the vaccine protection provided by three doses is decreasing. Too early to administer a fourth dose to the entire population.

“The administration of one is recommended second booster dose (second booster) with mRna anti-Covid vaccine in the dosages authorized for the booster dose, provided that a minimum interval of at least 120 days from the first booster dose“. Therefore, at least 4 months must have passed since the previous booster, that is the third dose. Furthermore, the note specifies that “it does not apply to individuals who have contracted Sars-CoV-2 infection after the first booster dose“.

The Undersecretary of Health Pier Paolo Sileri he argues that it will be science to indicate “which segments of the population to give a further booster, when we will perhaps have a more updated vaccine that will be repeated every year like the flu vaccine”. In the same vein, the virologist and professor of the State University of Milan Fabrizio I pray which proposes a vaccination campaign to be launched in the autumn addressed “on a voluntary basis” to the categories most at risk as happens for the flu every year. The research group Vax4frail he defined the fourth dose as “essential for those who have a tumor, suffer from rheumatological or neurological diseases or take immuno-depressant drugs”.

According to the data released by the Foundation Gimbealone 64,792 fourth doses were administered to the immunocompromised. Coverage of the audience stops at 8.2% of the total, with clear regional differences. They range from 0.8% in Molise to 36.7% in Piedmont. At present, however, no safety concerns have emerged from studies on additional boosters. Fourth dose administrations have started earlier than elsewhere in Israel and data indicate that a fourth dose is able to restore antibody levels, without raising new safety concerns. In addition, it appears to be able to provide additional protection against serious illness as well. However, the duration of the benefits is not yet known and the evidence is still limited.

Journalist. He studied Communication Sciences. Specialization in publishing. He mainly writes about news, shows and occasionally sports. Passionate about television and theater.

