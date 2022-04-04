Who should get another COVID-19 booster shot?

Dr. Ricardo González-Fisher talks to 9NEWS about who needs to rush to get an extra shot after the FDA cleared another booster.

COLORADO, USA — On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the authorization of a second booster vaccine for people over 50 years of age or who are immunocompromised. It’s an announcement that has undoubtedly raised questions about who is eligible to receive the vaccine and whether or not it makes sense to get it.

In this week’s segment, González-Fisher of Servicios de la Raza joined 9NEWS host Chris Bianchi to answer questions and help guide Coloradans through the process of receiving their second COVID booster shot. -19.

Vanessa Bernal from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) also joined them. to discuss current statewide vaccination numbers among the Hispanic community in Colorado.

9NEWS: Who can receive the booster?

According to González-Fisher, the FDA has approved the use of a fourth vaccine against COVID-19 for people over 50 years of age who received a booster from Pfizer or Moderna.

The FDA also approved the fourth dose for the vulnerable population group.

“This vulnerable population group includes, for Pfizer, children over 11 years of age, for Moderna, people over 18 years of age who have a compromised immune system,” González-Fisher said. “For example, [por] an organ transplant… some other situation that lowers their defenses, be it chemotherapy treatment or a disease that affects the immune system.”

When can people get the booster?

According to González-Fisher, people can start receiving their second booster if it has been at least four months since their last vaccination.

Why should people get a fourth dose?

According to studies that have been carried out, the protection could be increased with a fourth dose.

“This [es] information that we had already discussed in previous weeks: studies of kidney transplant recipients in Israel… they have been following about 700,000 people and identified that there is no increased risk when receiving a fourth dose but there is an increase in antibodies and the protection they can get,” González-Fisher said.

Where can people get the booster shot?

Servicios de la Raza offers a weekly clinic every Tuesday from 4 pm to 8 pm at 3131 W. 14th Ave. No appointment necessary.

The mobile clinics CDPHE’s vaccine clinics will continue to operate through at least June 30. In this link you can find the dates and locations of the clinics.

What do people need to bring or provide to get vaccinated?

Gonzalez-Fisher said that during his last mobile vaccination clinic in Colorado Springs, many Coloradans approached him with questions about whether or not a valid ID, license or social security number was needed to get vaccinated.

He wants to remind people that documentation is not required.

“They do not need to have any type of identification. They do not need to have health insurance, nor do they need to bring any proof of address. Only the information they give us is the information we record,” he said.

Current COVID figures

According to Bernal from the CDPHE, these are the current numbers:

New cases reported 205

20 new deaths among reported cases

Currently 135 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 of which 67% are not vaccinated

29 new hospital admissions

The seven-day positivity rate is 3.33%, which is slightly higher than last week. The state’s goal is to keep this number below 5%.

The vaccination rate of the Hispanic population in Colorado continues to be the lowest of any other demographic group. According to the state board, as of today, only 39.62% of the population is vaccinated. That’s up slightly from last week’s 39.52%.

Bernal mentioned last week that the number could actually be higher as the state is now taking into account a new percentage of a model that hasn’t been used before and could increase that number by almost 10%.

“The reported vaccination of the Hispanic community to date is 39.61% [el martes] and according to the projection model, which should be noted as we mentioned last week, there are some people who do not report their race or ethnicity, so based on this forecast, or a model, it is estimated at 47.78%,” said Bernal.

The new studiowhich was developed by CDPHE and the Colorado School of Public Health, uses a model that predicts race and ethnicity using a Bayesian algorithm that uses last names and location to determine the probability that an individual belongs to a given race and ethnic origin.

In an announcement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended a fourth dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for people over 50 years of age and a fifth dose for people who are immunocompromised.

According to the release, Colorado COVID-19 vaccine providers are authorized to administer those doses now.

There are more than a million adults over the age of 50 in Colorado who have received a third dose and may receive a fourth dose following the CDC announcement.

“Coloradons age 50 and older can now receive a fourth dose of the life-saving COVID-19 vaccine, increasing their protection against this virus,” said Diana Herrero, deputy director of the Division of Disease Control and Response. of Public Health of CDPHE.

“We urge Congress to obtain funding to buy enough vaccine doses for everyone and invest in variant-specific vaccines or a pan-COVID vaccine that protects against a range of variants if science and data demonstrate the need.”

According to the statement, the vaccine against COVID-19 is free and Coloradans do not need identification or insurance to get vaccinated and they are also entitled to paid time off from work to get vaccinated and recover from side effects.

