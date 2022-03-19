Who should receive the fourth vaccine for covid?

In their rationale for getting second booster shots for people 65 and older, Pfizer and BioNTech relied heavily on evidence from two studies in Israel that suggested people who had received fourth shots were less likely to become infected. with the virus compared to those who had received three doses.

In one study, published on a preprint server in February, scientists reviewed the health records of about 1.1 million people over 60 who had received a fourth dose and compared them with those who had received only three doses. They found that the rate of confirmed infections, as well as the rate of serious illness, was lower in people who had received the fourth dose.

The second study, published Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine, looked at Israeli healthcare workers of all ages and found that both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s fourth doses boosted antibody levels, though they weren’t very good. to prevent infection.

However, experts cautioned that the available data is still preliminary and has not shown how long the benefits of a fourth dose last.

If vaccines are authorized for the elderly, how should they schedule the time to apply them?

Experts monitoring COVID-19 are careful not to give specific advice about when to get a fourth dose when data on safety and efficacy are still limited.

For example, if a new wave is around the corner, the elderly could benefit from receiving an additional dose as soon as it is authorized. But if the next wave doesn’t come until the summer or even the fall, getting a booster dose now could backfire because the recipients’ immunity could start to wane at the time they most need the protection. Current vaccines are based on the original strain of the coronavirus, so getting a booster dose now may also do little to protect against future variants.

“It would be great if we knew exactly when the next wave is going to be so we can vaccinate people in advance,” said Amy Sherman, an infectious disease physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. “But I think we are not at the point where we know a clear seasonality or we know the exact rhythm and dynamics of covid and its new variants.”