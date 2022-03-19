Who should receive the fourth vaccine for covid?

As coronavirus case counts continue to plummet in the United States, people’s immunity may also be waning. Several studies have revealed that although booster mRNA vaccines have been successful in avoiding hospitalization and death, their effectiveness against infections is declining.
It’s no surprise, therefore, that Moderna applied late Thursday to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an emergency use authorization for a second booster shot for everyone. grown ups. The company’s request came just days after Pfizer and BioNTech requested emergency authorization for a second booster of its coronavirus vaccine for people 65 and older.
Moderna said its much broader request would give the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as health care providers, more flexibility in determining who would benefit most from receiving an additional booster shot and when.
Scientists and doctors are very divided on this. “I don’t think everyone should get another booster shot right now,” said Yvonne Maldonado, a pediatric infectious disease physician at Stanford University. “But I don’t see any reason why we shouldn’t start looking at the available data.”
Who can currently receive a fourth dose of the vaccine?
As of now, the only people authorized for a fourth dose are those with weakened immune systems. This includes adolescents and adults who have undergone organ or stem cell transplants, are undergoing chemotherapy for cancer, have advanced or untreated HIV, or are taking immunosuppressive drugs.
It’s hard to predict when—or if—the FDA might authorize a second booster (or fourth dose) for all adults. The agency is expected to convene an advisory committee next month to discuss the issue. And while experts say it’s reasonable for the committee to move quickly on Pfizer’s application for seniors, it’s unclear whether Moderna’s broader application will get the green light.
“We know that people older than 65, even when vaccinated, have a higher risk of dying than people younger than 65,” said Carlos del Río, an infectious disease specialist at Emory University. “That goes down significantly if people take a booster.”
One of the reasons older adults may benefit from an additional booster shot is that as the immune system ages, it tends to weaken and doesn’t produce the same quantity or quality of antibodies as when it was younger. In addition, older adults often have other medical conditions that occupy the body’s attention, putting them at higher risk for serious illness, according to Christian Gaebler, an immunology researcher at Rockefeller University in New York. “Diabetes, hypertension, obesity and chronic kidney disease are risk factors for severe covid,” he said. “And we know that they tend to manifest themselves in advanced ages.”
In their rationale for getting second booster shots for people 65 and older, Pfizer and BioNTech relied heavily on evidence from two studies in Israel that suggested people who had received fourth shots were less likely to become infected. with the virus compared to those who had received three doses.
In one study, published on a preprint server in February, scientists reviewed the health records of about 1.1 million people over 60 who had received a fourth dose and compared them with those who had received only three doses. They found that the rate of confirmed infections, as well as the rate of serious illness, was lower in people who had received the fourth dose.
The second study, published Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine, looked at Israeli healthcare workers of all ages and found that both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s fourth doses boosted antibody levels, though they weren’t very good. to prevent infection.
However, experts cautioned that the available data is still preliminary and has not shown how long the benefits of a fourth dose last.
If vaccines are authorized for the elderly, how should they schedule the time to apply them?
Experts monitoring COVID-19 are careful not to give specific advice about when to get a fourth dose when data on safety and efficacy are still limited.
For example, if a new wave is around the corner, the elderly could benefit from receiving an additional dose as soon as it is authorized. But if the next wave doesn’t come until the summer or even the fall, getting a booster dose now could backfire because the recipients’ immunity could start to wane at the time they most need the protection. Current vaccines are based on the original strain of the coronavirus, so getting a booster dose now may also do little to protect against future variants.
“It would be great if we knew exactly when the next wave is going to be so we can vaccinate people in advance,” said Amy Sherman, an infectious disease physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. “But I think we are not at the point where we know a clear seasonality or we know the exact rhythm and dynamics of covid and its new variants.”
That said, if a fourth vaccine is authorized for adults over 65, and it’s been several months since they received their first booster, “I would start thinking about whether I need a booster now,” Del Rio said.
What does this mean for others?
For people under 65 who are otherwise healthy, most experts agree that three doses are probably enough for now. People in their 20s and 30s who have already received three injections of the vaccine, for example, will see only marginal benefit in protection from an additional injection, Gaebler said.
“A fourth dose may be advisable,” he said, “but at this point I think the focus is on giving the third dose.”
Del Rio agrees. “I’m more concerned about the millions of Americans who are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated,” he said. “That, for me, is where we have to put our greatest focus of attention.” Getting more people vaccinated, both nationally and globally, could have a greater effect in reducing transmission of the virus and slowing down new variants so everyone can get back to normal life, del Rio said.
And there is hope that better vaccines and treatments are on the way. Pfizer and Moderna are testing new versions of the COVID booster specific to the omicron variant. And other researchers are studying vaccines that boost the immunity of the lining of the nose, as well as protein-based injections that might better protect against coronavirus in the future.
“We have to think carefully about our vaccination strategies,” Sherman said. “We have to reflect as a society on what our goal is with boosters and repeat vaccinations, because none of our existing vaccines completely prevent transmission or prevent all disease. So at what point do we feel comfortable with asymptomatic or mild infection in the population while still being able to protect those who are vulnerable?”