Who should teach medicine imposes rigor? I propose hospital arrests

We are at the comedians: in order not to cry, or perhaps the pandemic, and now the war, they have only shown us things that, in a small way, happen every day. Thus we learn that a “general”, whom we called a baron, would have imposed a military rigor to his orthopedic students. The conditional is of course mandatory until the two open investigations are completed.

But I’ll tell you more. In some ways I do not disagree on clothing in a jacket and tie and on the morning time to start operating, always provided that the good example start right from the top. But I am absolutely against absurd punishments, humiliating and counterproductive. We are now in a chronic absence of new doctors and nurses and are there people who allow themselves, instead of thanking, to “offend” who they should raise?

As I wrote in 2012 for one of the various medical malpractice cases – some worse than others – in this specific case I would commute the sentence to hospital arrests. In fact, I absolutely agree with my dear friend Gherardo Colombo, whose words you can still read in his book Responsible forgiveness: “Whoever observes the rule out of conviction does not need control, because he himself is the first controller of his conduct: he shares the content of the rule and therefore puts it into practice because he wants to do so”.

Often the rules of common living are not respected and you probably don’t even understand. This is why my proposals are not even listened to. However, they remain written and I hope that sooner or later someone will think that they are valid and useful for the community.

I would therefore place this gentleman under hospital arrest for a period. A month inside his ward to do his job with no possibility of going out. I would have him do everything, from filling out the medical record to the surgery. He may also be forced to do what nurses do, often on his orders, with dedication every day. It would help him to improve his relationship with colleagues and collaborators. Being at the top of the pyramid also means being able to remain alone in life since around, if you remain alone at the apex, there is emptiness.

Since he is also considered professionally good it would be an excellent punishment that brings good to the patient.