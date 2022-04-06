WHO, significant Covid outbreaks in many countries – Health

(ANSA) – ROME – Since the start of the Covid pandemic “some countries have been able to make real progress in stopping the disease. Many countries, however, are continuing to face significant outbreaks. The emergence of Omicron has triggered a wave of global transmission whose impacts are still being felt “. For this reason, “as we focus on a future where the acute phase of the pandemic is over, many challenges remain” and “constant control of the virus will be required in 2022 and beyond”. So Michael J. Ryan, executive director of WHO’s Health Emergencies Program in the 2021 WHO’s response to Covid-19 report.

The World Health Organization’s response to the pandemic in 2022 focused on four strategic priorities. The first, Michael J. Ryan points out, “was detecting transmission through robust disease surveillance, collaborative intelligence and early warning systems.” Second, WHO has worked to reduce exposure to the disease by strengthening communities and “working to tackle misinformation to create resilience through the management of infodemic”. In this context, until March 2022, it has convened five conferences on the management of the infodemic, or dissemination of an excessive number of news, in many cases false. Additionally, the OpenWHO learning platform has become a critical resource for healthcare professionals, hosting over 6.5 million course enrollments, of which 28% are healthcare professionals. And there have been 44 courses to support the response to Covid, translated into 64 languages, including sign language. A third area of ​​concern was protecting the vulnerable by advocating “equal access to essential tests, treatments, vaccines and supplies.” Nationwide, this has translated into providing life-saving medical supplies for people with COVID-19 and personal protective equipment for healthcare workers, as well as extending support to strengthen national procurement and supply chains. The fourth and final goal, concludes Michael J. Ryan, was “to build resilient health systems capable of preparing for, managing and adapting to future shocks”.

So far 133.7 billion vaccine doses have been distributed in 144 countries

From the onset of the pandemic until March 2022, US $ 1.7 billion worth of masks, gloves and diagnostic tests were distributed worldwide. And more than 1.37 billion doses of vaccines have been shipped through the United Nations-backed Covax program in 144 countries. Of these, 364 million were sent to Africa, 136.5 million to the Americas, 250 million to the eastern Mediterranean, 42 million to Europe, 424 million to Asia and 56 million to the western Pacific. These are some of the data contained in the 2021 WHO’s response to Covid-19 annual report, published by the World Health Organization (WHO).

In addition to vaccines, great efforts have been made to provide health materials needed in the face of the emergency, the WHO specifies. Up to March 13, 2022, 81.7 million antigenic rapid diagnostic tests, 44.4 million swabs, 20.6 million sample collection kits, 220 million medical masks were delivered to countries in need. 124 million gloves, 9.8 million visors “.

“The vaccination efforts during 2021 were among the most complex immunization programs in history, involving the simultaneous use of different vaccines in a wide variety of settings,” comments Michael J. Ryan, Executive Director of Health Emergencies. WHO program in the preface to the report. “A truly extraordinary result. Together with financial, technical and logistical support for procurement and distribution, WHO and partners – he adds – have helped countries plan and implement their vaccination programs, providing guidance on policies, regulations, safety and research and development “.