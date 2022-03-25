Who stars in Dune and what is it about?

East Sunday March 27 will be held oscars 2022and one of the great favorite movies is dunes.

The film, based on the books by Frank Herbert, was directed by Denis Villenueve and its premiere generated great expectation in the fans of the saga. Previously, attempts had been made to bring the story to the big screen, without much success.

However, this film managed meet the expectations of viewers and criticsreceiving many awards at different film festivals.

For this, it is that dunes appears as one of the favorites to win several prizes in the 2022 version of the Oscar.

The film received 10 nominations: Best Movie, Adapted Screenplay, Original Soundtrack, Costume Design, Sound, Editing, Makeup, Photography, Production Design, and Visual Effects.

What is Dune about?

dunes is a science fiction film that tells the story of the planet Arrakis, rich in spices and that becomes a disputed territory in the year 10191. house of the Atreides receives the governance of this planet for the exploitation of these resources, necessary for interstellar travel but also a drug capable of amplifying consciousness and extending life.

The duke letoembodied by oscar isaacLady Jessica, played by Rebecca Ferguson and their son, Paul Atreides, who comes to life thanks to Timothy Chalamet, they arrive on Arrakis hoping to uphold the good name of their house and be faithful to the emperor. However, power conflicts, betrayals and revelations will quickly take over your concern.

Who are the actors?

The actors who star dunesone of the candidates in the Oscar Awards 2022 They are Timotheé Chalamlet, ZendayaOscar Isaac, Dave Bautista, rebecca fergusonJosh Brolin, Javier Bardem and Jason Momoaamong others.

Although there are several outstanding actors and actresses, none are nominated in the categories.

Where can I watch Dune?

dunesthe film directed by Denis Villenueve, is available through the streaming platform hbo max.

read also: Oscar Awards 2022: Who are the nominees for Best Actor?