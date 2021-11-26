who starts the work now has the right to 90 or 60%?

For the 2021-2022 facades bonus, who starts the work now is entitled to a 90% deduction? Or does this drop to 60%? The question is a must as for the measure the Italian government, led by Prime Minister Mario Draghi, has decided to extend the bonus for another year. But with a reduction from 90% to 60% in the passage from the current year to 2022.

In detail, the 2021-2022 facades bonus, as far as it concerns the usable tax deduction, is linked not only to the implementation of the interventions. But also to the payment of the work. In this regard, in general, we can say that the tax deduction of the 2021 facades bonus is certainly 90%. For works completed and paid for by next December 31st.

Facade bonus 2021-2022: who starts the work now is entitled to 90% tax deduction? Or does it drop to 60%?

However, if by the deadline of 31 December 2021 the expenses to be incurred have been paid, then the 2021-2022 facades bonus deduction remains at 90%. Even if the works will then be completed next year.

In all other cases, that is, for the works started, completed and paid for during the next year, the 2021 facades bonus will be passed at 90% to the tax deduction which has been reduced to 60%. And this, clearly, net of any corrections on the 2022 facade bonus. Those that will eventually be made, even in the Cesarini area with amendments, during the approval process in Parliament of the stability Law.

Tax deduction for facade works. Here is how it is recovered and in how much time

On the facades bonus in the transition from 2021 to 2022, the tax deduction drops while all the other access requirements for the measure remain unchanged. Among these, the one for which there are no spending limits on the bonus for the renovation of the facades of the buildings.

With the tax deduction which is then recovered in the tax return. Precisely, broken down into 10 constant odds. Of the same amount for 10 years.