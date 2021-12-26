Sports

Who suffers fewer goals in the top European leagues? The City is unattainable, Naples in fourth place

Who suffers fewer goals in the top European leagues? We have compiled the ranking of the five best clubs taking into consideration the Premier League, Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1. The figure is clearly biased in favor of the English league: Manchester City with a goal conceded every two games unattainable in first place, then Chelsea and Wolverhampton in the top five as well. Sevilla second in Liga on the lowest step of the podium, Napoli third in Serie A in fourth place. Here is the data.

1) Manchester City: 9 goals conceded in 18 games. Average goals conceded in the league: 0.5
2) Chelsea: 12 goals conceded in 18 games. Average goals conceded in the league: 0.67
3) Seville: 13 goals conceded in 18 games. Average goals conceded in the league: 0.72
4) Naples: 14 goals conceded in 19 games. Average goals conceded in the league: 0.73
5) Wolverhampton: 14 goals conceded in 18 games. Wolverhampton: 0.77

In sixth place the other Italian, or Inter with 15 goals conceded in 19 games. Equal seventh place for Liverpool and Olympique Marseille (15 goals conceded in 18 games), 9th place tied for Real Madrid and Athletic Club (16 goals conceded in 19 games). Juve are eleventh, with PSG and Nice: 17 goals conceded in 19 games for an average goal conceded in the league of 0.89 goals per game. The Bundesliga only enters this ranking starting from 14th place, with Bayern and Freiburg.

