“Who takes his place in Mercedes”, sensational in F1 – Libero Quotidiano





What appeared to be a joke, a provocation of Toto Wolff, with the passing of the hours finds more and more confirmations: Lewis Hamilton it really could leave Formula 1, without showing up for the next championship. Yes, he cannot and cannot digest what happened in Abu Dhabi, with the highly contested victory of the world title in Max Verstappen.





Speaking of the possible step back, as mentioned, was the Mercedes team principal, who explained how the Briton absolutely fails to come to terms with what happened in the last race. For his part, Verstappen, he has already publicly invited him not to give up, reminding him that he is only one title from the record of eight world championships of Michael Schumacher, an objective he could achieve (and which he just failed at the last corner, with the complicity of the FIA).

And in this context, however, there are already those who are candidates to take the place of Lewis in Mercedes, and this is precisely the piece that suggests that Hamilton’s intentions are concrete. The indiscretion relaunches the Corriere della Sera, according to which Valtteri Bottas would have already come forward at Brackley to go back immediately. The Finn has in fact just stopped racing for Mercedes, finishing at theAlfa Romeo with a three-year agreement. But he would, in fact, come forward with Mercedes. And Bottas, for sure, is someone who has inside information about Hamilton’s retirement.





The track is hot, possible. So much so that Mercedes, in case, in order not to leave Alfa Romeo uncovered and to avoid penalties would turn to the team led by Frederic Vasseur the champion of Formula E Nyck De Vries, which seemed to have already started at Alfa Romeo before the agreement with Bottas and the completion of the pair of drivers with the Chinese Guan Yu Zhou, who took the seat out of ours Antonio Giovinazzi. In short, sensational but true: Hamilton could really give up. AND George Russell, for now, it is the only certainty of Mercedes for 2022.