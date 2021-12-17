World

“Who takes responsibility for the side effects?”. Thus the big vaccine companies are holding back the campaign on refugees – Il Tempo

The Covax program is struggling to take off as large pharmaceutical companies are unwilling to take responsibility for any side effects. Responsibilities (economic, in the first place) that even NGOs cannot take on. And so the migrants crammed into refugee camps are left without doses. Because with them much more prudence is used than that adopted with other citizens. Finally, even with children.

Alessandro Rico unveils it in “La Verità” by resuming an investigation by Reuters. who cited staff and internal documents of Gavi, the “vaccine alliance” which is part of the foundation of the former Gates spouses. “Apparently, Covax has set up a” humanitarian “stock of vials that can be delivered to NGOs and, therefore, administered to the guests of the refugee camps – writes Rico -. Only one detail is missing: there is no legal shield for pharmaceutical companies. And since voluntary associations cannot take on such an economic burden, migrants, who live crowded into reception facilities, have to wait. What? Evidently, that the governments, on whose territories these shelters insist, offer umbrella to Big pharma “.

It does not end here. Because the big pharmaceutical companies have justified their reluctance to take the risks of side effects “because – says” The Truth “- it would be difficult to monitor the adverse reactions in refugee camps, the representatives of the category explain, people could end up charging the inoculations also pathologies which, with them, have no correlation “. Which could lead to increased litigation in court and cast a shadow over vaccine safety.

