who takes the place of De Vrij? Inzaghi’s idea

Inter: De Vrij does not recover

The injury remedied in the national team should keep out Stefan De Vrij for at least 10 days. The Dutch defender returned to Milan yesterday, today he will be visited by the medical staff of Inter.

The former Lazio central will miss the championship match on Sunday at San Siro against Napoli and also the Champions League match against Shakhtar.

In the next few days De Vrij will make new investigations to evaluate any improvements, but for his recovery he is estimated not before the match against Venice on Saturday 27 November.

Inter: who takes the place of De Vrij?

For this reason Simone Inzaghi studies different solutions for his defensive line. The substitute for De Vrij is Andrea Ranocchia, who has already played in the league this season and on Sunday would have the task of marking the blue Osimhen. Certainly not an easy task, assisted in the case by Skiniar and Bastoni.

As an alternative, the Inter coach does not rule out using the backward trio at the center Bastoni, who is working off a minor muscle injury, flanked by Skriniar and Dimarco. As a last option, there is the possibility of using D’Ambrosio on the center-right with Skriniar in the middle and Dimarco on the center-left.