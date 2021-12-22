who tells football should know the rules well “

Napoli calcio – The editorial by Alessandro Barbano on the pages of Corriere dello Sport is focused on the controversy arising from the goal canceled by Kessie in Milan-Napoli:

“In the regulation there are other unequivocal words that purge by themselves the behavior of the Var and the referee. Because they define the conduct of those who interfere with the game as active, and therefore censurable. Interfering is a wonderful verb, because it connotes with experience its semantic value. Anyone who has played football knows what it means. Lying with your legs apart, with an opponent on, and lifting your left leg in an attempt to touch the ball, which comes up against you, is a objective interference. We are not talking here about psychological offside, which does not exist. Since it is not the worry of having Giroud behind that influences Juan Jesus, but the physical presence of the opponent below and behind him, the conditioning in the movements that the defender blue suffers. A question can clarify the matter better. If Giroud had not been lying under him, the Napoli central could have rejected the ball in a different way, or more could he simply have stood up faster? Experience’s answer is clearly affirmative “