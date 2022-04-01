Who the hell is John Milton on ABC’s ‘Big Sky’? everybody wants to know

ads

ABC’s Big Sky has become known for its mysteries, not only those investigated by Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny (Katheryn Winnick), but also those of the show itself. In a series that includes dead bodies, questionable life choices and a massive conspiracy, the biggest question of all is: Who is John Milton?

Fans are tearing their hair out trying to identify Milton, who has been mentioned throughout Season 1 and Season 2. But clues about him are few and far between.

Audiences would have more luck finding Waldo in a crowd than discovering the truth behind Milton. The only thing that is definitive is that the character plays a huge role in the criminal element that runs rampant through Big Sky. But who is John Milton, or who could he be? Here are all the pieces of the Milton mystery so far.

Source: ABC What do we know about John Milton in ‘Big Sky’?

Milton’s first mention occurs during season 1 of Big Sky, when Ronald Pergman tells his girlfriend Scarlet Leyendecker to look for someone named “John Milton” on a hard drive if he ever gets caught.

In the Season 1 finale, “Love is a Strange and Dangerous Thing,” a corrupt state trooper shows up, wrecks a police car, and gives Scarlet a new phone as some sort of criminal Liam Neeson. Later, Cassie retrieves a phone that only has Milton’s number on it.

However, Milton’s name appears again during season 2, episode 13, “The Shipping News”. Legarski’s twin brother Wolf, who has been helping Cassie, is captured. Just before he suffocates, his captor tells him that “John Milton sends his regards.”

Source: ABC

That seems to imply that Milton is pulling at least one or two strings in the human-trafficking conspiracy that has powered Big Sky for nearly two full seasons. The show has hyped him up too much for him to be a disposable bad boy.

Who is John Milton in ‘Big Sky’?

Since audiences keep hearing about Milton, it seems like a no-brainer that Big Sky has to physically introduce him before the end of season 2. The show needs another big antagonist after killing off Ronald Pergman, who directed the action during season 1 and season 2. season. and there’s only so long viewers can tease Milton’s identity before viewers lose interest.

None of ABC’s official synopses for upcoming episodes of Big Sky mention Milton by name or any actor portraying him. However, the character is powerful enough to have the hooks of him in law enforcement and ordering people killed, so he has to be a pretty important person. From what fans know of him, he sounds like a Montana version of Scandal’s Rowan Pope, minus the family drama.

A name immediately comes to mind for the role. Oscar winner JK Simmons went to college in Montana and one of his first television roles was playing the truly despicable racist killer Alexander Rausch in an episode of Homicide: Life on the Street. Simmons would be a perfect John Milton, if he wasn’t busy with those Farmers Insurance commercials or winning another award.

Big Sky airs Thursdays at 10 pm EST on ABC.

ads