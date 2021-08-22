Who the no-wash stars are and why they don’t like to shower

The sparkling Hollywood gossip of August has brought a thorny, indeed, fragrant issue into the spotlight: several stars don’t like to shower, and for some inexplicable reason they are candidly admitting it, capitulating to the most trivial questions about their beauty routine. The American media have already baptized them ‘No-Wash‘, but perhaps the meaning is a bit extreme given that Mila Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher, Kristen Bell and Jake Gyllenhaall (they are the protagonists of the story) they are not ‘anti-bathroom’ but simply tell that they do not feel the need to wash themselves every day. Statements that, read while trying to survive the hottest summer in history, make you suddenly want to jump under the jet of running water.

Who are the stars who admit they wash little

But let’s recap for a moment. Who and why said they were not particularly accustomed to daily shower? During a podcast episode ‘Armchair Expert‘, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis spoke about their hygiene habits and those of their children, stating that they only wash them when the dirt is clearly visible. “If I see them dirty, I wash them, otherwise it makes no sense“, Said the actor, who added:”Personally, I only wash my armpits and private parts regularly, nothing else“. His wife, Mila Kunis, agrees with this approach, saying that she grew up in a house without hot water, where showers were a rarity, and that she was never the kind of mother who bathes her young children every day. .

Their statements have made the rounds of the entertainment media, producing an echo that the couple certainly did not expect, so much so that a few days ago Kutcher posted a video on Instagram of the children’s bath accompanied by the ironic caption “This thing of the bathroom is getting out of hand ”.

To add fuel to the fire was the conductor of the podcast himself, Dax Shepard, husband of the actress (and famous voice of ‘Gossip Girl’) Kristen Bell, which proved the no-wash spouses right: Shepard admitted that he and his wife once regularly washed their children, but then they changed their habit and, continuing the speech in another interview for The View, said they arrived to forget it more than once. Kristen Bell added “I’m a fan of waiting for the stink. It is biology that tells you that the time has come to cleanse yourself ”.

Loading... Advertisements

The couple explored the matter from another point of view: California, where most celebrities live, has a serious water supply problem, and washing only when necessary becomes a beneficial habit for the environment as well, they explain. “We don’t have tons of water available, so when I take a shower I try to involve my daughters as well so that we can all wash together and use the same water.”

The biological-ecological perspective is shared by Jake Gyllenhaall, who told Vanity Fair that “Washing is not always so necessary”, adding “I do, but I think not washing often is very useful for the beauty of the skin. We are made to be naturally clean ”.

Even before them, other celebrities had admitted (or whoever for them) to have peculiar hygienic habits. Cameron Diaz And Matthew McConaughey have stated that they do not use the deodorant, to prefer the natural smell of their skin (according to the actress it is the hair that retains bad smells, just shaving the armpits to prevent them). Leonardo Dicaprio joined the ranks of those who do not wash every day because it is important to save water, while a former bodyguard of Julia Roberts he said that the actress does not wash often for ecological reasons. Taylor Swift he never soap his legs because by shaving he already takes care of the skin of this part of the body, while Robert Pattinson he thinks that washing hair does not do much good for their aesthetics, and that frequent shampooing is absolutely unnecessary.