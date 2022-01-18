WHO: ‘The pandemic is not over. From Omicron new variants’ – Health

“This pandemic is by no means over and, with Omicron’s incredible growth globally, new variants are likely to emerge. “ This was stated by WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in the Covid briefing from Geneva. “Omicron may be less severe on average, but the narrative that it is a mild disease is misleading, harms the overall ‘pandemic’ response and costs more lives,” he added. “In some countries, Covid cases appear to have peaked, which gives hope that the worst of this latest wave is over, but no country is out of the woods yet, “warned the WHO number one. Because the virus” is circulating too intensely “and risks affecting” many people still vulnerable “. As for the impact of Omicron, he recalled,” it is causing hospitalizations and deaths and even the least serious cases are flooding health facilities. “

“For many countries the next few weeks will be critical,” especially for those with “low vaccination rates,” he warned.

