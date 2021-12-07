WHO, the use of plasma is not recommended in mild cases of Covid – Medicine

The use of convalescent plasma in non-serious Covid-19 patients is not recommended, while it should only be used in clinical trials for those in serious and critical conditions. To say this is the World Health Organization within the seventh update of the guidelines on Covid-19. The scientific evidence, explained by the WHO, shows that to date convalescent plasma does not improve survival or reduce the need for mechanical ventilation. But the therapy has “significant costs”.

To reach this conclusion, a group of independent experts examined the pooled data of 16 studies with 16,236 patients who had non-severe, severe and critical Covid-19. Thanks to this study it was evident that the plasma of convalescents did not give any benefit in non-serious patients, while it was less so in the case of those who had the disease in serious and critical conditions. Therefore, according to the WHO, randomized clinical trials should continue for these last two subgroups. (HANDLE).