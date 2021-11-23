who they are and why American celebrities don’t wash

Some American celebrities are starting to talk about their hygiene habits in interviews, revealing that they don’t really like the daily shower. The last to declare not to wash too often was Jake Gyllenhaal, preceded by Kristen Bell and Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. In the United States it is already an ethical and social issue – “a black could never declare such a thing” – while The Rock sweeps away the doubts: “I wash three times a day”.

Even the actor Jake Gyllenhall, unforgettable in films such as Brokeback Mountain, Donnie Darko and The Jackal, figures among the celebrities who refuse to wash too often. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the actor explained his motives: “I think it is not necessary to bathe too often.” He then added: “I also think there is a whole world about washing so much more useful for skin maintenance.” And for the environment, too. Because among what we could define as “no wash” there are also many celebrities who have embraced the environmental cause.

Celebrities who don’t like to wash too often

What’s Happening to American Celebrities? Who are the ones who have decided to declare their habits in their own bathroom? From this point of view, the “patient zero” was the couple formed by Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. In a podcast – Dax Sheppard’s Armchair Expert – Mila Kunis admitted: “I didn’t have hot water as a child, so I never showered much. With my kids, I do the same. I don’t wash them a lot. I wasn’t even that parent who obsessively bathes little ones, as babies. . Never had a bath “. Ashton Kutcher then added: “Here’s the thing: if you see dirty, clean up. Otherwise it makes no sense.”

Kristen Bell expects to hear the “stink”

These words were followed by those of Kristen Bell, who of Dax Sheppard is the wife who admitted to waiting for the moment you “smell”.

We bathed our kids every single night before bed as their routine, then somehow, they started going to sleep alone without their routine and we had to start saying, ‘Hey, when was there. ‘last time you washed them?’. I prefer to wait until I smell the stench. Once you catch another smell, this is biology’s way of letting you know you need to wash. clean it up.

The word to the experts

The statements of four celebrities were enough to stir up the journalistic world in the United States, which has begun to contact experts on the subject. Like the dermatologist Joshua Zeichner which for Popsugar revealed that “under normal circumstances, it is not necessary to shower every day”. But he then added that areas of the body such as “the face, groin and armpits” must be washed daily. The African American journalist Jemele Hill makes it a social issue: “White celebrities who pride themselves on not having showers have the privilege of not caring about stereotypes, the ones who see them as inherently” dirty. ” And he then added: “Blacks don’t have that luxury. Most of us have been brought up to be obsessively clean in order to present ourselves well in front of whites.”

Dwayne Johnson is a Yes Wash

The social question is well represented by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson who brushed aside the idea of ​​not washing too often, explaining that they have very different habits: “I’m the opposite of celebrities who don’t wash”, wrote on Twitter, “Cold shower as soon as I get out of bed, lukewarm shower after my workout, hot shower when I get home after my workout.” Finally he also added: “I also wash my face, exfoliate my body and sing (out of tune) in the shower.” So I talk about The Rock, the last bastion of celebrities who still love to shower.