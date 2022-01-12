who they are and why no country has managed to stop it

The Netherlands has attempted a preventive lockdown that has been in place since 18 December. Great Britain has limited itself to reintroducing the obligation to wear masks indoors and has expanded the use of smart working. Almost all European countries have tightened the entry rules for those coming from abroad, including tampons and green passes. Austria and Germany have focused on the no vax lockdown. The result, however, was, if not exactly the same, very similar: the Omicron variant spread at an unpredictable speed and within a few weeks it reached almost the whole world, up to Antarctica. How was this possible? Could it be stopped somehow? To date, no one has provided a concrete answer, except perhaps China whose images of recent days, with people locked up and total lockdowns even after a few cases, are not compatible with the reality of a democratic world. And even there Omicron does not seem to find a great brake.

Omicron, transmission and incubation

The strength of the new variant sequenced for the first time in South Africa in November is undoubtedly in its very fast transmission capacity. It only takes a few seconds in contact with a positive person to be infected. And the incubation times, estimated in just 2-3 days (Delta was about 4-5 days), amplified its speed. Not even the time to realize that you are positive that you are already capable of infecting someone. Finally, in addition to being able to “pierce” the immunity of the vaccine infection, thanks to the characteristics of the disease: milder especially after having collided with the barrier provided by the vaccine. In fact, there are many asymptomatic people who take a bus, a subway, go to the office or to dinner with friends every day. Then they return home, have dinner with the family. And so on, the contagion runs undisturbed.

According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health, currently positive people in Italy are 2,134,139. A figure that is destined to grow by the hour. Of these 2,115,395 are in home isolation: some with mild symptoms (fever, cold, headache), very many without any symptoms. And who knows how many others unwittingly could test positive for a molecular swab, more sensitive than a rapid test, without having the slightest inkling of having been infected. They are essentially our invisible positives. To trace an identikit is a study by Artemisia Lab which with its scientific team and the network of centers in the area has deepened this and other aspects. It emerges that most of the people who tested positive for the virus, 67%, are asymptomatic, with an average age of less than 50 years. Only 2% had severe symptoms and 35% experienced mild symptoms such as fever, fatigue, sore throat and cold.

Fauci: eventually he will find everyone

“Omicron, with its unprecedented degree of transmissibility, will eventually find everyone. The vaccinated and those on the third dose will be exposed “to the variant and many of them” will probably be infected but, most likely, will not end up in hospital and will not die “. Anthony Fauci, the American super-expert in infectious diseases and Joe Biden’s Covid advisor, said, noting that the unvaccinated will pay a higher price instead. Fauci then explains how the United States (and consequently the whole world, ed) could be on the threshold of a transition period after which it could become possible to live with Covid.

Omicron, the invisible asymptomatics

Preliminary results from two South African clinical studies suggest that the Omicron variant possesses a much higher rate of ‘asymptomatic transport’ than previous variants, which could explain why it spread so rapidly around the world. The studies – one of which was conducted last month when Omicron infections were on the rise, and another that resampled participants around the same time – found far greater numbers of people who tested positive for coronavirus but did not. showed symptoms compared to what was seen with the previous variants.

In the study that evaluated the effectiveness of the Moderna vaccine among people living with HIV, 31% of the 230 screened participants tested positive, with all 56 samples available for sequencing analysis verified to be Omicron. “This is in stark contrast to the pre-Omicron positivity rate, which ranged from less than 1% to 2.4%,” the researchers said in a statement. In a subset of the study evaluating the efficacy of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, the mean asymptomatic transport rate rose to 16% during the Omicron period from an estimated 2.6% during the Beta and Delta outbreaks. “The study included 577 previously vaccinated subjects with results suggesting a high rate of asymptomatic transport,” the researchers said.

The study authors added that “the higher asymptomatic transport rate is likely an important factor in the rapid spread of the variant, even among populations with high prior infection rates.” South Africa has experienced a surge in COVID-19 infections since late November, around the time its scientists alerted the world to Omicron. But new cases have since declined and the earliest indications are that the wave has been marked as less severe disease than previous ones.