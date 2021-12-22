who to line up, who to avoid and surprises – SOS Fanta

We are here for a new day of Serie A and fantasy football. As always, SOS Fanta offers you the SOS preview with all our advice, game by game. An in-depth study on individuals, the readings for each match, the players to be deployed, the essential top players, the hazards, the surprises, the risks not to be taken, who should be avoided in order not to have nasty surprises. Here she is guide to the day on arrival. For each match, how to orient your formation choices.

🚨 Always follow ours probable LIVE formations not to make mistakes, right up to the end.

📍 UDINESE-SALERNITANA (here the management)

Here Udinese: The game is not played, here we go back to the 6 politicians or wait for the votes. It depends on the rules of your league. For those waiting for the votes, the big Udinese players like Beto and Deulofeu are obviously to be lined up, while players like Molina, Nuytinck and Silvestri are also promoted. However, it is better to focus on those who are very titular, since it is not known when it will be replayed. For those who use the 6 politicians green light to goalkeepers and defenders, while in midfield and in attack they are useful as reserves to cover. Recall that the political 6 applies to everyone, even for injuries like Pereyra.

Here Salernitana: Same goes for Udinese as regards the 6 politicians. Green light to Belec as well as to all defenders. Midfielders and forwards with a 6 politician are useful for your bench. A midfield to be placed only if you are in an emergency or have provincial players with difficult games, in which case a 6 is not thrown away. Very little to fish, however, if you wait for the votes. Better to bet on who plays immediately, in other teams.

📍 GENOA-ATALANTA

Here Genoa: the best choice is always Domenico Criscito, rigors and hopes. No to Vasquez and Bani, ditto for Biraschi. Cambioso is preferable, who always does his own, even in terms of votes. Portanova, Sturaro, Badelj & co: total rejection. Destro is still a good choice despite not being a priority, Ekuban on the bench.

Here Atalanta: Demiral inspired, to put on both Palomino and Djimsiti. The former Davide Zappacosta is an excellent pawn of the day, better Koopmeiners than de Roon while Pezzella does not convince, we prefer Hateboer. Ok Frueler. Duvan Zapata always puts on, Marassi is good for him. Don’t leave Muriel out even if she comes in later. Malinovskyi is always yes, Pasalic more than Pessina as a substitute. Ilicic yes but you have to cover up because he starts out, Miranchuk owner and promoted.

📍 JUVENTUS-CAGLIARI

Here Juventus: Juventus block promoted. Bonucci also goes free as a penalty taker, yes to de Ligt without doubts. Alex Sandro enough, Cuadrado must be put. McKennie and Locatelli with a reservation because they are starting out. Arthur better than Bentancur. Watch out for Bernardeschi who is in shape, deserves trust Alvaro Morata in this type of games. Kean deployable, whoever has Kulusevski can launch it… even risking something.

Here Cagliari: very little to choose from, given the moment. Unfortunately, between defenders and full backs there is not even a passable card. Grassi, Oliva, Deiola: no one deserves full trust. Joao Pedro he will fight like a devil but he is more and more alone, he sings and carries the cross. Pavoletti, Keita & co, chosen for madmen, both start out.

📍 SASSUOLO-BOLOGNA

Here Sassuolo: Rogerio better than Toljan, Ferrari preferable to Chiriches and excellent pawn for this round. Put again Davide Frattesi, also recommended in Florence. Traoré from 6, Maxime Lopez tidy but not very incisive. Trust Scamacca, a devastating condition. Berardi to start any attack, no doubt. Raspadori as always in gusts with more highs than lows in the last, watch out because Boga is a good idea (even without reserve, although it is always better to have it). Dionisi expects much more from him.

Here Bologna: Theate if he always plays good cards compared to his comrades in the ward, Orsolini intrigues who can be put on with a warm foot. Better Svanberg than Dominguez, poison insertions. Hickey gives a good grade, Soriano is still struggling too much. Barrow goes in moments, it takes courage … or patience. Be Marko Arnautovic, it must thunder again.

📲 Download our free app, for iOS and for Android

📍 VENICE-LAZIO

Here Venice: Caldara yes, the full backs on the other hand can suffer. To avoid both Vacca and Crnigoj, Busio good pawn for those looking for a sufficient vote. Mattia Aramu remains the extra man, the bonus foot that you can throw again. At home it has a very high performance. Henry if you miss the third striker, Kiyine is fine but we prefer Johnsen over the performance. However, obviously none are indispensable.

Here Lazio: Acerbi is deserving the trust, better Marusic than Radu. Cataldi from 6.5, the roar of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the face of the rumors of these days. To put Luis Alberto, it is the games that exalt him. Felipe Anderson is back to shine, both Zaccagni and Pedro promoted. The Spaniard must be put, he is in super shape.

📍 INTER-TURIN

Here Inter: Skriniar and Batons approved, de Vrij will be prodded but it is a good grade. Dumfries is growing, don’t expect a goal per game but he is deployable. Excellent choice Perisic which is in devastating condition. Hakan Calhanoglu is more and more leader, intrigues Vidal given the disqualification of Barella. The usual good grade for Brozovic, to be rewarded by both Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez. Sanchez interesting but with reserve, ditto for Gagliardini if ​​you have him in the squad.

Here Turin: Bremer can also be deployed with courage at San Siro, but not the two arms grenade. Singo promoted, he will push into a stadium where his parable was born. Thomas Pobega better than Lukic, he is always highly recommended and does not betray. Vojvoda and Ola Aina do not inspire, Brekalo knows how to be poisonous from the outside, Pjaca, Linetty and Sanabria will run a lot but the bonuses will not be easy. On the contrary.

📍 ROME-SAMPDORIA

Here Rome: Mancini and Ibanez to put on, Smalling is well deserving your trust. Karsdorp is a great choice for this day, Vina goes in moments (this is positive) and is deployable for those looking for a 6 / 6.5. Give a chance to Jordan Veretout, the hour of his bonuses has already returned. Cristante enough after his own goal, Mkhitaryan… to put on, without doubts. Zaniolo was released in Bergamo, approved and how. Abraham gets on, a cyclone in Bergamo over the weekend.

Here Sampdoria: defensive line unsafe, no one is recommended; Augello will try to get by with a pass. Thorsby will go to war, it remains a good option; no to Ekdal, the light is called Antonio Candreva who on every court plays to death. Caputo is fine, he can be put on: better than Quagliarella. Gabbiadini to manage after he came out bruised to the last one, but think about it if you are missing a point because he should play.

📍 VERONA-FIORENTINA

Here Verona: none of the three plants is recommended, quite the contrary. Pharaohs to be put again (albeit often targeted on the votes), Tameze excellent surprise pawn and better than Ilic. Yes to Lazovic in the wing, Antonin Barak after the problems wants to take back Hellas: promoted but with a reserve to cover. Caprari goes quickly, as a bet. The former John Simeone deserves trust.

Here Fiorentina: defense in an emergency, Milenkovic can be deployed also because he is an excellent jumper. Odriozola from 6, no to Duncan while Torreira will put order but the bonuses are not continuous for the Uruguayan. Dusan Vlahovic is the great beauty for fantasy coaches, impossible to take it off. Nico Gonzalez more worker, watch out for Saponara because he knows how to affect this type of games. Better Sottil than Callejon, but neither is essential for this round.

📍 EMPOLI-AC MILAN

Here Empoli: no to the defenders, it will be a perennial siege and it is better to stay out of it. Curly enough, better Zurkowski than Henderson for insertions and ferocity. Nedim Bajrami he is a good day card, he knows how to become dangerous between the lines and has a treacherous foot. Pinamonti better than Cutrone and Di Francesco, but neither of them will have an easy life.

Here Milan: Tomori to put, a total totem. Romagnoli promoted as Florenzi, obviously to be proposed again Theo Hernandez without doubts. Good grades tonals, Kessié must be put in this type of match. Trust in Junior Messias, are his matches. Giroud without Ibra is to be deployed. Saelemaekers affects little, but can still come out with a good grade. It’s not Brahim’s best moment but given the type of game it can still be put on.

📍 NAPLES-SPEZIA

Here Naples: Rrahmani excellent choice, yes also to Di Lorenzo who also made it on the left. Anguissa in good condition, to be launched. Piotr Zielinski it is devastating in this period, impossible to keep it out. Lozano promoted, Elmas left his mark at San Siro and should not be underestimated. Politano is still struggling and tries the relaunch, return to line up Mertens after the rest in Milan. Petagna is not a priority.

Here Spice: Erlic better than Hristov and Amian but still risky, Kiwior and Kovalenko should be avoided for the type of match. Giulio Maggiore is the last to surrender, Gyasi does not inspire as well as Reca because Thiago Motta has in hand a team on tilt. Manaj and Nzola are not convincing, not even Antiste.

📍 MANTRA TIPS

Berat Djimsiti (Dc) can be a good choice of the day, Genoa struggles in the offensive phase. Federico Bernardeschi (W, T) is in shape, it can be proposed above all as W in the Mantra. He deserves trust right now.

Adam Marusic (Dd, Ds, E) it is ductile to the Mantra, but like E it is much better. From Dd or Ds you can deploy. Adrien Tameze (M, C) is a very good M, she is doing a great championship in this delicate role at Mantra. Matteo Politano (W, A) has to find its shape, it fits more like W than A on this day. The match against Spezia is on the affordable card.

