who to line up, who to avoid and surprises – SOS Fanta

We are here for a new day of Serie A and fantasy football. As always, SOS Fanta offers you the SOS preview with all our advice, game by game. An in-depth study on individuals, the readings for each match, the players to be deployed, the essential top players, the hazards, the surprises, the risks not to be taken, who should be avoided in order not to have nasty surprises. Here she is guide to the day on arrival. For each game, how to orient your formation choices.

🚨 Always follow ours probable LIVE formations not to make mistakes, right up to the end.

📍 VERONA-BOLOGNA

Here Verona: Casale the best choice among the power plants, trust in Faraoni (with reserve) now returned while Veloso inspires more than Ilic. Yes to Lazovic, Bologna suffers in those parts. Antonin Barak in a state of grace, launch it as a holder without any doubt. Caprari approved, Simeone more tarnished at the moment but deployable if the third striker is missing. Caution on Tameze.

Here Bologna: Theate remains the only approved pawn in defense. No to Medel, even Skov-Olsen and Dominguez are not very convincing, like Viola himself. Soriano runs but the bonuses have been a memory for months, Mattias Svanberg is the key to being able to find a +1 or +3, promoted. Deployable Hickey, last to give up. Yes to Orsolini, even penalty taker; does not inspire Samson, Arnautovic has to react after so many problems.

📍 GENOA-UDINESE

Here Genoa: so much chaos, new coach. Rely only on a few certainties: Cambiaso deployable but not a priority, the rest is to be avoided. From Vasquez to the various Sturaro, Badelj & co. Yeboah still makes so much confusion, Mattia Destro is the only face of a Gryphon on tilt. Last to give up.

Here Udinese: from 6 Perez, better Nuytinck who commands in defense. Arslan and Walace do not convince the fanta, better Makengo: even for him a bit of effort in the high votes or bonus area. Udogie deployable only if you are short, Molina with a reserve to cover. Beto at this stage it has already struck: total confidence. Deulofeu only with one reservation.

📍 INTER-VENICE (match at risk ⚠️)

Here Inter: the Nerazzurri block promoted. Skriniar, de Vrij and Bastoni without even thinking about it. Well Dumfries, yes also to Darmian with a reservation and of course as usual Ivan Perisic which in these games is devastating. Calhanoglu and Barella to always wear, Brozovic from 6.5. Dzeko and Lautaro both promoted, but don’t make the mistake of leaving this Sanchez out …

Here Venice: positives permitting, there is very little to choose from in fantasy football. And also take risks with Covid cases. No to defenders, no to outsiders, no to a midfield that struggles to bring bonuses. Mattia Aramu it is always the light in these games, the only one that can turn on. No to Henry.

📍 LAZIO-ATALANTA

Here Lazio: the defense is unsafe, avoid unnecessary risks even with Luiz Felipe or Marusic. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is the rhyme of this fanta, line it up point and that’s it. All time. Luis Alberto promoted for this type of match, Leiva can struggle. No to Raul Moro, Zaccagni with a reserve, Immobile takes sides without a shadow of a doubt. Felipe Anderson? Not his best time, but he can be poisonous when he starts again.

Here Atalanta: Demiral the best pawn in defense, cast Zappacosta while Pezzella – positive in the last few races – is not recommended for this round. De Roon does not inspire, Freuler usually equalizer with few bonus guarantees. Koopmeiners approved, the Pessina card is an intriguing gamble as well as Piccoli, promised spouse of Genoa. Luis Muriel, green light. Always, especially at the Olimpico. For the various Malinovskyi and Pasalic the reserve is mandatory. No risks with Ilicic.

📍 CAGLIARI-FIORENTINA (match at risk if the positives increase in Cagliari ⚠️)

Here Cagliari: Covid brings the defense emergency, not even to Dalbert and Ladinetti. Little to fish, even Nandez will have to be evaluated and is not doing very well. Marin can always be a good grade, no to Pereiro while Joao Pedro will be a lion like every Sunday. But you can find better entry for top strikers for this round.

Here Fiorentina: Biraghi has warm feet, Odriozola is good too. Put Milenkovic, he has been missing the bonus for too long. Jack Bonaventure always passed with flying colors, recommended as in the last round. Torreira from 6.5 full, Maleh not a priority; the same for Duncan and Castrovilli. Yes to Saponara, those who have already taken Ikoné deploy him by covering themselves. Needless to say: Vlahovic plus another ten.

📲 Download our free app, for iOS and for Android

📍 NAPLES-SALERNITANA (match at risk ⚠️)

Here Naples: Naples block to be proposed in its entirety. Di Lorenzo, but also an excellent Rrahmani and Mario Rui for this day. Be Fabian Ruiz, can be bonus man; no to Lobotka. Lozano is growing fast, Insigne returns and must be put with a reserve while it is necessary to cover himself (but deploying him) also for Osimhen. Obviously to put Zielinski, don’t make the mistake of excluding Mertens.

Here Salernitana: there is very little or nothing to fantasy football, between Covid cases and a complex situation. The defense must be avoided as a whole, Obi runs for two but collects little. No to Schiavone, Di Tacchio and Ruggeri. Gondo to avoid, Federico Bonazzoli will fight. But trust me, it’s not enough.

📍 SPEZIA-SAMPDORIA

Here Spice: Erlic last to give up, good pawn also Amian who is growing up. Kovalenko can deserve confidence in this round, not Kiwior. Honest Bastoni always gives a good grade, give a chance to Kevin Agudelo if you have him in the squad after the exploit at San Siro. Gyasi is not a priority, better Green.

Here Sampdoria: Magnani approved immediately, as did Bereszynski. Among the midfielders there is only Thorsby on vocals deployable, Antonio Candreva it must be proposed with total confidence. Augello can be exalted if 3-5-2 is really, to be repeated. Both Caputo and Gabbiadini are good pawns: if you don’t have top names, they are both deployable.

📍 TURIN-SASSUOLO

Here Turin: Bremer is a bull always to be confirmed, no to Rodriguez. Singo in excellent condition, Lukic also does well while they inspire less than his comrades in the department Mandragora and Vojvoda but they are both deployable. Don’t underestimate or forget Pobega. Josip Brekalo better than Praet in the bonus zone, Pjaca is a surprise card. We like Sanabria, it can be put on for this day.

Here Sassuolo: no to full backs, they can suffer. Behind driving Ferrari and it is often good news. Davide Frattesi it’s pure poison when it comes in, re-launch it. They do not heat up either Maxime Lopez or Kyriakopoulos. Good idea Raspadori, he’s fine. Scamacca like Vlahovic: they just start. By now they have achieved that kind of status to full credit. Berardi yes, of course. But better to have a reserve …

📍 EMPOLI-ROME

Here Empoli: no to the two central players, Stojanovic can get away with a 6. Bandinelli and Ricci fighting, Zurkowski in the government and an excellent pawn in midfield if you lack a regular starter. Inspired by Bajrami, already enlightening at San Siro. Henderson is not hot, watch out instead Andrea Pinamonti who has been missing a goal for a while …

Here Rome: Karsdorp is a great option, to put on. Mancini better than Ibanez, Vina can come out with a good grade. Do not leave out Sergio Oliveira if you have already taken him, penalties and quality. Nicolò Zaniolo knows how to get excited in this type of stadiums and matches, do not underestimate him. Mkhitaryan and Afena-Gyan also did well, to put Abraham without doubts. Veretout has no guarantees of time, but it can roar of pride.

📍 AC MILAN-JUVENTUS

Here Milan: the two central players are unsafe, never doubt Theo even if the last penalty ended up on the boards at San Siro. Calabria to put (with a reserve), yes a Sandro Tonali who now knows how to get excited in these nights. Brahim Diaz is struggling, but he knows how to light up with Juve; much better Leao than Saelemaekers. Ibrahimovic is always Yes, point. Caution with Giroud.

Here Juventus: de Ligt must be put, he will lead the defense. Don’t let it out Juan Cuadrado, are his nights of excellence. No to Bentancur, Locatelli gives a good mark; watch out for McKennie with his dangerous insertions, for us it must be put. Dybala at San Siro often lights up, it must be launched. Don’t intrigue Kulusevski too much, give Morata a chance.

📍 MANTRA TIPS

Bram Nuytinck (Dc) may be an option for the defense, Genoa has been struggling a bit lately. Approved choice to the Mantra. David Zappacosta (E) is back, he can be deployed against Lazio. He wants to go back to grinding bonuses. Another exterior that you can put on is Darko Lazovic (E, W), play today against Bologna.

Nicolò Zaniolo (W, T) did well in the Italian Cup, changing the game with his entry into the field. It must be proposed against Empoli, you must find space for it in the Mantra. Josip Brekalo (A) is at home against Sassuolo, these are his matches. Excellent performance at home.

