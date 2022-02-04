who to line up, who to avoid and surprises – SOS Fanta

We are here for a new day of Serie A and fantasy football. As always, SOS Fanta offers you the SOS preview with all our advice, game by game. An in-depth study on individuals, the readings for each match, the players to be deployed, the essential top players, the hazards, the surprises, the risks not to be taken, who should be avoided in order not to have nasty surprises. Here she is guide to the day on arrival. For each match, how to orient your formation choices.

📍 ROME-GENOA

Here Rome: confidence in Mancini, better Smalling from Ibanez. To reward Karsdorp, whoever has just taken Maitland-Niles can throw it. Cristante sufficiently, the guarantees of Veretout unfortunately no longer exist. Sergio Oliveira deserves trust, rigor and personality. Mkhitaryan approved, to be put again Zaniolo. Don’t go wrong with Abraham on the bench.

Here Genoa: the defense is still to be settled, avoid for your own good. No to Sturaro in midfield. It will take time to see the new faces turn well, Nadiem Amiri it is certainly the most ready one. Right better than Piccoli, but neither of them is exciting for this round. Not even Yeboah.

📍 INTER MILAN

Here Inter: green light to the defense en bloc, without worries. Dumfries can suffer Theo, he won’t have an easy life even though he’s always a bonus one; Brozovic gives a card, yes as usual Nicolò Barella running for two and to the former Calhanoglu with poison inside. Perisic to launch, do not doubt. Lautaro and Dzeko approved, Sanchez only covering himself after the national team.

Here Milan: Theo Hernandez is a factor, he must be launched. No to the two power plants, yes to Calabria while Bennacer does not inspire. Trust in Tonali, he is now playing as a leader. Rafael Leao he is the extra man and must be placed, Kessié raised behind the tip (and penalty taker) has another logic: to be deployed. He likes Messias more than other ward mates. Giroud may deserve a chance.

📍 FIORENTINA-LAZIO

Here Fiorentina: Milenkovic better than Igor, Biraghi’s foot cries out for revenge after Cagliari. They do not particularly inspire Torreira and Castrovilli, Giacomo Bonaventura instead it is always a good idea in the median. Ikoné has yet to put gas in the engine, but it certainly inspires more than Sottil and Callejon while not yet at the top. If you have both Cabral and Piatek, wait as long as possible to make the choice, the Brazilian is still eligible on his debut. A question of enthusiasm.

Here Lazio: the defense is unsafe everywhere, avoid it en bloc. Cataldi does not intrigue, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic it always puts on without any doubt. You can reward Luis Alberto, keep an eye on Felipe Anderson’s rebirth that is going in gusts: don’t underestimate him, better than Zaccagni. Property? A big yes, as always. Yes also to Pedro, with reservations.

📍 ATALANTA-CAGLIARI

Here Atalanta: Toloi is the best choice in defense, Palomino can do well too. Rewarded Zappacosta in the lane, Freuler from 6.5 while de Roon does not intrigue. Pezzella is not Gosens, Pessina is only covering herself. Luis Muriel must rekindle and deserves a chance, Malinovskyi and Pasalic are both to be deployed. Boga? Caution when returning from the African Cup, but whoever has it can put it with a safe reserve.

Here Cagliari: Lovato can get away with it, the rest is public danger in defense. Including Dalbert and Bellanova, to be avoided gladly. No to Baselli and Grassi, drive Razvan Marin which may be (perhaps) the only light. Pavoletti will fight for three, on this we can swear. Pereiro no thanks, without Joao in front is tough.

📍 BOLOGNA-EMPOLI

Here Bologna: defense in emergency, better believe in De Silvestri and Theate than in pure power plants. Schouten returning from injury, be careful. You can give Soriano a chance, great idea Mattias Svanberg by type of game. Arnautovic can grow again, Orsolini has deserved your trust… and even from a standstill he is extremely poisonous.

Here Empoli: Stojanovic good option, Parisi surprise card if you are short in defense. No to the two power plants, ditto for Stulac and Bandinelli who do not inspire too much. Good option Zurkowski, to put it has a logic. Nedim Bajrami it doesn’t stop anymore, give it another chance. Henderson essentially, for Benassi and Verre it will still take a bit of patience. Yes to Pinamonti, true technical leader in front.

📍 SAMPDORIA-SASSUOLO

Here Sampdoria: the only defender that can be deployed is Bereszynski, no to his team mates. Thorsby and Rincon are now making firewood, Candreva from the middle wing may have more poison than expected. Stefano Sensi deserves a chance, relaunch it because it wants to break the world. Caputo can be put under the law of the ex, but you can also think of Gabbiadini.

Here Sassuolo: Ferrari leads the defense, the two full backs can struggle so be careful. No to Henrique and Lopez as a matter of bonuses, yes as usual Davide Frattesi which is the tractor of this Sassuolo. Berardi should be put without a shadow of a doubt, the same is Scamacca for leadership and the Marassi factor. Yes to Raspadori, he is in clear recovery: ok if you miss the third striker.

📍 VENICE-NAPLES

Here Venice: in defense there is very little to fish, in midfield like Busio for those looking for a good grade while Fiordilino, Ampadu and Cuisance are not recommended. Mattia Aramu remains the lighthouse, the man who can change the pace. Henry crashes, for Okereke it’s an awkward match.

Here Naples: Rrahmani to be launched for those who have just taken it, ok also Di Lorenzo more than Mario Rui. Trust Fabian Ruiz, Lobotka is not from fantasy football. Politano and Insigne approved, watch out for penalties for Lorenzo. Yes to Mertens also covering himself, Zielinski promoted as always. He can see Osimhen as a starter again: for us he is great Yes.

📍 UDINESE-TURIN

Here Udinese: Nuytinck remains the guarantee, minus the two arms next to. Molina better than Udogie, caution because in the ward Juric’s men go like devils of Tazmania. Arslan, Walace, Makengo: no thanks. Success does not inspire, Beto it will hit for three and can be thrown if you miss the third point.

Here Turin: the defense is in an emergency, none of the three it is recommended without Bremer. Singo promoted as always, also Vojvoda ok while the runoff between Pobega – deployable with a reserve – and Mandragora remains open. Lukic from 6.5 as often happens, Tonny Sanabria he will play death and can be thrown. Brekalo better than Praet, you can put it.

📍 JUVENTUS-VERONA

Here Juventus: Juventus block approved. De Ligt yes, Chiellini with Danilo is ok too. Zakaria gives a good grade but less than a bonus, Rabiot may deserve a chance; McKennie comes back from the States late, while Juan Cuadrado higher is an intriguing solution. Give Morata a chance, yes to Dybala anyway even without covering up. Vlahovic? Needless to say, he plus ten more.

Here Verona: no to the three central, yes to Pharaohs who will push often and very willingly on that side. Tameze better than Veloso, Lazovic is strong but is not recommended for this round. Caprari in excellent time, we still prefer Antonin Barak even for penalties. Be careful with Kalinic, no thanks.

📍 SALERNITANA-SPEZIA

Here Salernitana: Sabatini’s revolution still has few fantasy followers. Dragusin better than his team mates, no to the three central midfielders because they don’t convince. Simone Verdi it is the temptation, it can turn on in this type of games. Ribery is not a crazy choice, Mousset for the brave few.

Here Spice: Amian and Reca are excellent ideas, more than the two central ones. Daniele Verde it is the light of this spice, it plays at death and it can be thrown again. Sufficient Gyasi, Major excellent card if you miss a big in midfield and you want to gamble. Manaj does not intrigue. You can think of Kovalenko.

📍 MANTRA TIPS

Alessandro Bastoni (Dc) is always an excellent idea in defense, even against Milan. To put on. Rick Karsdorp (Dd, E) is to be played against Genoa, it is a match in which he cannot be kept out.

In midfield you can risk the card Mattias Svanberg (C), which becomes an idea against Empoli. Ruslan Malinovskyi (T) it’s impossible to keep out, you have to find a way to deploy it. Daniele Green (A) is intriguing for this day, he is also a penalty taker even if they have not yet given penalties to Spezia.

