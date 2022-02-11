who to line up, who to avoid and surprises – SOS Fanta

We are here for a new day of Serie A and fantasy football. As always, SOS Fanta offers you the SOS preview with all our advice, game by game. An in-depth study on individuals, the readings for each match, the players to be deployed, the essential top players, the hazards, the surprises, the risks not to be taken, who should be avoided in order not to have nasty surprises. Here she is guide to the day on arrival. For each match, how to orient your formation choices.

📍 LAZIO-BOLOGNA

Here Lazio: the defense is unsafe after the Italian Cup, Lazzari the only good idea. Yes as usual Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, the true totem of this team. For us Luis Alberto is deployable, no to Leiva or Cataldi. Pedro deserves a new chance, yes also to Zaccagni and Felipe Anderson who must find the goal. Immobile just sets up, as always. Just wait for the officers to be safe.

Here Bologna: no to the defense en bloc, apart from Theate he does not convince that he is for the brave. Hickey has a foot and personality, Dijks and Schouten rejected this round. Svanberg of foil, not a priority. Soriano floats in the middle, he has forgotten the bonuses for too long. Riccardo Orsolini last to surrender and poisonous foot even when standing still. Arnautovic makes a counter, not a first choice.

📍 NAPLES-INTER

Here Naples: better Koulibaly than Rrahmani, better Di Lorenzo than Mario Rui. Lobotka is not a bonus, Fabian Ruiz lights up when he sees Inter. The former Politano is not a priority, Piotr Zielinski poisonous between the lines and already incisive at San Siro in the first leg. Distinguished with the penalty factor, prudence with Mertens without reservations. Osimhen has found goals and ferocity.

Here Inter: Skriniar to wear, de Vrij is not having a great time. D’Ambrosio for strong hearts, not a certainty given the type of match. The same for Dimarco. Nicolò Barella he will fight hard, both he and Calhanoglu. Brozovic at strong card risk, Dumfries and Perisic are fine and both must be deployed. We like Lautaro for this shift, he must be worn; ok also Dzeko, Sanchez affects less when he takes over.

📍 TURIN-VENICE

Here Turin: Bremer pure leadership, the usual Singo approved and this time also Vojvoda who wants to find the bonuses. Ricci gives a good grade if he plays, Pobega aggressive and dangerous as he likes, he can put on. Tonny Sanabria he has to pull and he knows how to do it in these games, we prefer Pjaca to Linetty while Brekalo should only be worn by covering up.

Here Venice: defense remodeled for disqualifications, avoid it en bloc. Tessmann is not convincing, ditto for Crnigoj and Cuisance who make wood but not bonuses. Mattia Aramu he grew up in the grenade youth sector, keep an eye on the foot playing tricks. Better Okereke than Henry, but neither is a priority. Dwarves with a reserve.

📍 AC MILAN-SAMPDORIA

Here Milan: Tomori to put, both Florenzi and Calabria can be proposed in Theo’s absence. Great shape for Tonali, impossible to keep him out. Trust a Franck Kessié on the penalty factor, yes to a newfound Brahim while Leao is in take-off format. We like Messias more than Saelemaekers having to risk an extra midfielder. Needless to say: Giroud is in overflowing condition, he must be put.

Here Sampdoria: Colley yes if you are in an emergency, the rest in defense is avoidable without headaches. Thorsby and Ekdal not advised, Candreva risks being distracting. Stefano Sensi returns to the stadium that was his home, remains deployable and how. Better Caputo di Giovinco, who will need time to fuel, and Quagliarella.

📍 EMPOLI-CAGLIARI

Here Empoli: Stojanovic promoted if you are looking for a pass, Parisi intriguing pawn but Bellanova lately goes to two thousand. No to the two power plants, Asllani and Bandinelli are not recommended while Szymon Zurkowski he is a great pawn if you are missing a midfielder. Ups and downs for Henderson, we like Bajrami who always responds present. Yes, Pinamonti is deployable. Watch out for Di Francesco, even when he takes over …

Here Cagliari: Lovato is always brilliant, no to Grassi and Dalbert while Marin is a good idea because he is the navigator of this Cagliari. Bellanova better than Lykogiannis, Pereiro illuminating in Bergamo, priority is called in attack Joao Pedro. Come back, he is rested and above all he is the technical leader. Confidence.

📍 GENOA-SALERNITANA

Here Genoa: in defense Domenico Criscito is the card to play, penalties are a factor. Rovella better than Sturaro, she has a foot and how. Ekuban and Yeboah don’t inspire, Amiri can be a nice call for this round. Small and Destro play a jersey, given the type of game you can give both a chance if you miss the third striker (and you don’t have them in pairs).

Here Salernitana: Gyomber can resume the defense, Ranieri better than Mazzocchi if you are short of defenders. No to the midfield trio, including Radovanovic as a block. Simone Verdi it was hallucinating with the spice, to be re-proposed; eye to the former Perotti, penalty taker from history books. But with one reservation. No to the tips of the Salernitana, still too much confusion.

📍 VERONA-UDINESE

Here Verona: Farmhouse better than Gunter and Ceccherini, Pharaohs to manage so cover yourself. Like Lazovic, it’s his matches. Better Tameze than Veloso also in terms of votes, it can be relaunched Antonin Barak to break the balance of this match, recommended with flying colors. Does not inspire Lasagna, yes to Simeone if you miss the third striker.

Here Udinese: whoever has taken Pablo Marì can give him a chance, not the two comrades in the ward. Jajalo, Walace, Makengo: no, thanks. Molina is deserving of trust, fielding him is not crazy at all. Udogie as an ex can come out with a good grade, Gerard Deulofeu inspires as a surprise card of the day. Beto fights for three, it takes his soul but struggles a little more because now they mark him with muzzle.

📍 SASSUOLO-ROME

Here Sassuolo: defense on tilt lately, Ferrari the last to give up. Lopez and Henrique do not convince us, Frattesi as an ex will want to leave his mark, he can launch. Domenico Berardi he wants to take back the scene, watch out because he has been missing penalties for a while. Defrel does not intrigue, ditto Ciervo, Ceide & co. Traorè is better.

Here Rome: Mancini can avoid the yellow and get a good grade this time, no to Kumbulla. Maitland-Niles is not very convincing, yes a Sergio Oliveira which will still dictate the times. Relaunch Pellegrini, covering up for post-injury safety; but he must be put. Mkhitaryan approved, El Shaarawy more confusing. Abraham must be launched, the physical problem does not alarm.

📍 ATALANTA-JUVENTUS

Here Atalanta: Demiral is missing, he must be put more than Toloi & co. We like Zappacosta, a player who can be deployed after his great goal in the Italian Cup. Maehle is struggling, even de Roon and Freuler are running out of energy. Ruslan Malinovskyi it can rekindle, trust Muriel while Pessina does dirty work but few bonuses. Yes to Pasalic, but without tearing his clothes; Boga unexpected card. How much Duvan is missing …

Here Juventus: de Ligt approved, yes to Bonucci who resumes his post. Better Danilo than De Sciglio, cover up if you want to launch Cuadrado. Trust in an excellent Zakaria, Locatelli better than Rabiot who is often confusing. Dusan Vlahovic in demonic format, impossible to keep him and Dybala out. Morata? If you are missing the third tip, it may be a good idea. He was already recommended with Verona …

📍 SPEZIA-FIORENTINA

Here Spice: Erlic doesn’t give up an inch, better Amian than Reca. Kiwior and Sala are not from fantasy football, Daniele Verde instead he slams to the last and knows how to take penalties as well. Manaj only in case of emergencies, the same for Gyasi who runs for two but loses lucidity. Major is missing in the bonus zone, but 6.5 of her can take him home.

Here Fiorentina: Milenkovic poisonous jumper, better Biraghi (yes, propose it again) by Martinez Quarta & co. Amrabat, Castrovilli and Maleh do not convince in an emergency midfield for suspensions. Chance a Krzysztof Piatek, can be launched with a reserve; better Ikoné than Gonzalez, a question of enthusiasm (and role in fanta).

📍 MANTRA TIPS

Merih Demiral (Dc) can be a gamble for those who have it at the Mantra. As a DC it is risky: Vlahovic is a very difficult customer, but the Atalanta center-back has also been able to play great games in marking. Wilfried Singo (E) would have been top of Dd, but he’s fine as E. Especially in games like that.

Szymon Zurkowski (C) it can be a good idea in the middle of the field, you can play against Cagliari at home. Antonin Barak (T) plays a role uncomfortable to the Mantra, but on a day like this it is to be deployed even at the cost of excellent exclusions (perhaps like A). Gerard Deulofeu (A) is one to field for this round, as A is really great.

