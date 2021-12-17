who to line up, who to avoid and surprises – SOS Fanta

We are here for a new day of Serie A and fantasy football. As always, SOS Fanta offers you the SOS preview with all our advice, game by game. An in-depth study on individuals, the readings for each match, the players to be deployed, the essential top players, the hazards, the surprises, the risks not to be taken, who should be avoided in order not to have nasty surprises. Here she is guide to the day on arrival. For each game, how to orient your formation choices.

🚨 Always follow ours probable LIVE formations not to make mistakes, right up to the end.

📍 LAZIO-GENOA

Here Lazio: Acerbi is the best choice in defense, trust also to the two full backs. Obviously to put on Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, are his matches. Cataldi approved, Basic in great condition. Luis Alberto yes, covering himself as he returns from injury. Zaccagni is having a great time and it must be put, also reward Pedro. Felipe Anderson? Do not underestimate him given the match, despite the moment of form.

Here Genoa: not much to fish, of course Domenico Criscito who always makes his own from the disk. No to Masiello, Badelj and Sturaro struggle. No to Sabelli, Cambiaso always puts his heart into it but it’s not 100%. Ghiglione does not inspire, Hernani has more lows than highs. Destro is the last to surrender, but put him on if you miss a third striker. Pandev is struggling, no to Ekuban.

📍 SALERNITANA-INTER

Here Salernitana: complicated weeks on and off the pitch. There is very little to choose from: defense to be rejected in toto, even Di Tacchio, Obi and L. Coulibaly from the bench. No to Kastanos, Franck Ribery it will try to shine but it is chosen for very strong hearts. Simy & co, in attack it makes a bestial effort.

Here Inter: Inter block approved. Skriniar, Batons and companions to put without any doubt. Play the Dimarco card, but also deploy Perisic because he still has a slight advantage. Stretcher in great shape, Calhanoglu even more. Brozovic should be put on the hunt for bonuses, Edin Dzeko can leave its mark. Alexis Sanchez still deserves a chance after scoring. Lautaro? Watch out for Inzaghi’s changes, he must cover himself (also because he is not yet excluded as a starter …).

📍 ATALANTA-ROME

Here Atalanta: Toloi is doing very well, better Palomino of Djimsiti. Zappacosta can be put on, these games enhance him. A better freuler than de Roon, Maehle can struggle more in this type of match. Duvan Zapata obviously always wears, do not doubt Pasalic regardless of the minutes while Josip Ilicic it may be worth a chance, think about it. The advice is to put both Malinovskyi and Muriel: it’s a type of match for players like them. Pessina more equalizer than bonus man.

Here Rome: the former Ibanez is doing very well but is not at the top, Mancini can face an easy card. Better than no Smalling, yes to Karsdorp because pushing is his job. Cristante of struggle, Jordan Veretout government: deploy him for the penalty factor. Mkhitaryan approved, Zaniolo can also be put on because he plays in attack. You can give Abraham another chance, Vina is very well but Zappacosta is a bad customer: be careful.

📍 BOLOGNA-JUVENTUS

Here Bologna: Theate is always the best card in defense. No to Medel, better De Silvestri than Hickey while Svanberg can be put on. Dominguez is not very convincing for this type of match. Soriano is still going in gusts, caution is needed. Marko Arnautovic in this type of game play to death, think about it if you miss the third striker; Smokier barrow.

Here Juventus: yes to the two central players, in particular Bonucci who plays with penalties. There is Pellegrini on the left, good idea. Locatelli – with reserve – is better than Rabiot, to put on Juan Cuadrado which is enhanced in this type of match. No to De Sciglio, you can give McKennie a chance. Bernardeschi is growing, Morata can have his say in this type of games. Kean? Only if you don’t have anything better, even if the Dall’Ara is good for him …

📍 CAGLIARI-UDINESE

Here Cagliari: Godin the only one who can save himself in defense, the rest is not convincing. No to Dalbert, Bellanova, Grassi, Deiola: so much confusion, few high marks. Marin preaches in the desert, however his foot is among the few that can provide a bonus. Keita Baldé can hack, if you are missing the third striker, think about it. Joao Pedro starts, period.

Here Udinese: Nuytinck in its natural environment, these matches exalt it. Ok also to Becao. Molina can be put on, he is growing and deserves a chance. Arslan, Walace and Makengo from the bench in serenity. Beto he is deserving of trust, he scores and does not stop: to be launched as well in Cagliari. Deulofeu goes bursts and it will be a match dirty, if you don’t have three big players in front of you it’s a nice wild card.

📍 FIORENTINA-SASSUOLO

Here Fiorentina: Milenkovic must be placed, he has already scored at Sassuolo. Yes in Odriozola, Biraghi with Berardi can suffer in the defensive phase but is always dangerous in the placed area. Bonaventura in super condition, Torreira to be worn only if you are in an emergency: it is 6.5 but few bonuses. Duncan bet as well as Maleh. Callejon is not a first choice, Sottil as a joker. Dusan Vlahovic it’s impossible to keep out, Nico Gonzalez is a plan B if you don’t have big in front. Saponara yes, but by covering up.

Here Sassuolo: Ferrari as a fighter in defense, Rogerio better than Toljan. Maxime Lopez and Traoré are not two top picks of the day, Davide Frattesi he knows how to leave his mark in this type of games, he must be put. Obviously trust Berardi, a bonus car. Better Scamacca than Raspadori, who in any case comes from three goals in the last two games.

📍 SPEZIA-EMPOLI

Here Spice: Erlic deployable, even as a jumper in this type of match. Trust also in Bastoni regardless of the timing, you can put it Emmanuel Gyasi that knows how to become poisonous. Kovalenko and Maggiore are two good ideas if you are missing big in the median. Goes in gusts, Manaj is not a priority. We prefer Nzola, but with a reservation.

Here Empoli: Stojanovic is doing well, Parisi also deserves a chance. Better Zurkowski than Ricci and Henderson, ditto for Bandinelli and Stulac who do not inspire much. Nedim Bajrami he knows how to engrave and can be put into shape. Pinamonti is fine, field him without doubts if you miss the third striker. Cutrone more confusing, caution despite the goal against Napoli.

📍 SAMPDORIA-VENICE

Here Sampdoria: Bereszynski in an excellent moment, we prefer Augello to Colley while Yoshida can stay there. Antonio Candreva dominant, to be launched again without doubt. Yes to Thorsby, his head is a factor in these races. No to Ekdal and Adrien Silva, found an excellent Caputo that can be worn. Gabbiadini is fine, better than Quagliarella who is currently a wild card.

Here Venice: Caldara better than Ceccaroni, Haps has a bad customer this time. Crnigoj from the bench, Busio deployable because he knows how to light up and give quality, Ampadu from enough. Mattia Aramu he is deserving your total trust, he is also a penalty taker: he must also be sent away (he must unlock away from Penzo). Johnsen has an idea, better than Henry but neither is exhilarating for this shift.

📍 TURIN-VERONA

Here Turin: defense that can grant something, better not to trust and turn to full backs. The only exception is always Bremer, if he recovers as he seems. Singo must be launched, Lukic in excellent condition while Pobega must absolutely be put on because his performance is excellent. Vojvoda or Aina instead more suffering, Ansaldi ok with a reserve. Praet is a balancer and with Hellas he will not have an easy life between the lines, he can still leave his mark. Pjaca is a card to play if you have no other spikes, Brekalo with a cover. Tonny Sanabria it is fueling and it can be put on.

Here Verona: three power plants to be used with caution, Casale better than the two companions. Pharaohs will push like crazy, he deserves another chance. Better Tameze than Ilic in terms of insertions, Lazovic is deployable even if he is not a priority of the day. Antonin Barak he recovers and this time he must be put, Simeone cannot be kept out in the condition in which he is (over) performing. Caprari? Not a first choice this time.

📍 AC MILAN-NAPLES

Here Milan: Tomori always puts on, zero doubts even on Theo despite being visibly tired. Put Kessié and Tonali, the heart of the game is right there. Saelemaekers can be kept out, ditto Krunic: there it is more difficult. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the totem pole of this night for Milan, to be put without a shadow of a doubt. Brahim is deployable although the form is not excellent, he can fire up in an instant.

Here Naples: defense to be avoided en bloc, apart from Di Lorenzo who is always ready for his honest sufficiency. Anguissa deployable, giving a good grade on the night of San Siro. Demme is not convincing, Elmas as always is on the swing and offers no guarantees of vote. Piotr Zielinski is exalted in this type of match even if it is not at its best, Lozano better than Politano. Mertens must be put, he has already hit with Inter and is (re) warming up the engines. Insigne exclusively with a reserve to cover, as well as Fabian Ruiz: they are both at risk.

📍 MANTRA TIPS

Mattia Zaccagni (T, A) has unlocked and has no intention of stopping. He has the qualities to influence Maurizio Sarri’s game ideas. With Genoa in difficulty it can make a difference. Ethan Ampadu (Dc) is playing in midfield and has shown that he is not just a dam in the middle of the field: already two assists. Too bad for a few tags too many. With Sampdoria you can deploy in a module with three DCs.

Luca Pellegrini (Ds, E) starts from pole on Alex Sandro and can still do well. Confirm it as Ds. There are E’s of a higher level. Razvan Marin (C) has run out of bonuses lately. Beat corners and free kicks. Last year he proved he can do badly from outside the box. It could be the turning point for him and Cagliari. Manolo Gabbiadini (A) has a good value as A especially given the moment of form. And he wants to take back the +3 that the League took from him at the last.

