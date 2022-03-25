WHO to set up World Center for Traditional Medicine in India

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Government of India have agreed to establish the World Center for Traditional Medicine in the Asian country, specifically in the city of Jamnagar, after a strong investment of 250 million dollars (227,148,832 million euros) from the Hindu Government.

This center, according to the health organization, aims to take advantage of the potential of traditional medicine from around the world through the science and modern technology to improve the health of people and the planet. The new center focuses on four main strategic areas: evidence and learning; data and analysis; sustainability and equity; and innovation and technology to optimize the contribution of traditional medicine to global health and sustainable development.

According to the WHO’s own calculations, About 80% of the world’s population uses traditional medicine. To date, 170 of the 194 WHO Member States have reported the use of traditional medicine, and their governments have requested WHO’s support to create a body of evidence and reliable data on traditional medicine practices and products. traditional.

“For many millions of people around the world, traditional medicine is the first port of call to treat many illnesses. Ensuring that all people have access to a safe and effective treatment is an essential part of WHO’s mission, and this new center will help harness the power of science to strengthen the evidence base of traditional medicine. I am grateful to the Government of India for their support and we look forward to a success,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom.

Traditional medicine, indicates the WHO, writes the sum total of indigenous knowledge, skills and practices and those of different cultures that they have used over time to maintain the Health and prevent, diagnose and treat physical and mental illnesses.

Its scope encompasses ancient practices such as acupunctureAyurvedic medicine and mixtures of herbsas well as modern medicines. But at present, national health systems and strategies still do not fully integrate the millions of traditional medicine workers, accredited courses, health facilities, and health expenditures.

“It is encouraging to learn about the signing of the Host Country Agreement for the establishment of the Global Center for Traditional Medicine (GCTM). The agreement between the Ministry of Ayush and the World Health Organization (WHO) to establish the WHO GCTM in Jamnagar, Gujarat, is a commendable initiative,” said the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Around the 40% of pharmaceuticals currently used are derived from natural substanceswhich highlights the vital importance of conserving biodiversity and sustainability, specifies the WHO.

For example, the discovery of the aspirin was based on formulations of traditional medicine that used the willow barkthe anticonceptive pill developed from the roots of plants wild yam and treatments for child cancer were based on the pink periwinkle. Also, the winning research Nobel prize on artemisinin for malaria control began with a review of ancient texts of Chinese medicine.