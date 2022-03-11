WHO told Ukraine to destroy “high-threat pathogens” in laboratories to prevent the spread of the disease

The World Health Organization has advised Ukraine to destroy “high-risk pathogens” in the country’s public health laboratories in order to prevent “any spillage” that could infect the population during the Russian invasion, he reports Reuters.

“As part of this work, WHO has strongly recommended the Ministry of Health in Ukraine and other responsible bodies to destroy high-threat pathogens to prevent potential spills,” the UN agency said.

The report comes after a stretched back and forth between US and Russian officials on “dangerous” biolabs in the country – with Russia, and then China, accusing the US military of involvement in Ukrainian biolabs. On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova repeated a longstanding claim that the United States operates a biological warfare laboratory in Ukraine, a charge that has been repeatedly denied by Washington and Kiev. Zakharova said documents unearthed by Russian forces in Ukraine showed “an emergency attempt to wipe out evidence of military biological programs” by destroying laboratory samples. -Reuters The United States has denied the allegations releasing (among other things) a statement Thursday that “The United States has no chemical or biological weapons laboratories in Ukraine,” adding that America “does not develop or own chemical and biological weapons anywhere.” On Tuesday, US Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland acknowledged that Ukraine “ it has biological research facilities, of which, in fact, we are now quite concerned that Russian troops, Russian forces might try to gain control. So we are working with the Ukrainians on how they can prevent any of those research materials from falling into the hands of Russian forces if they get close. “ Nuland’s response made it clear that whatever is inside Ukrainian biolabs is a serious concern, however it should be noted that there is no public evidence of biological weapons nor does the WHO statement refer to the war biological, which is a separate issue from whether the laboratories contained or contained dangerous pathogens that could be used in a biological weapon . In response to Wednesday’s statement by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova that the United States is running a biological warfare laboratory in Ukraine, a Ukrainian presidential spokesperson said: “Ukraine strictly denies any such accusation.” The UN Security Council will meet on Friday at Russia’s request to discuss the claims.