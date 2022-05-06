WHO, ‘united for safety, the importance of washing hands’ – Health

(ANSA) – ROME – ‘Unite for safety: wash your hands’. This is the message chosen this year by the World Health Organization for the world day of hand hygiene which is celebrated tomorrow, May 5th. A way to remember the importance of a simple but very effective gesture, which with the pandemic has acquired even greater importance.

"When the climate or culture of quality and safety of a healthcare facility gives value to hand hygiene and to the prevention and control of infections – specifies the Om s – this makes both patients and healthcare professionals feel protected and assisted ". To prioritize hand hygiene in health care facilities for the World Health Organization "people at all levels must believe in the importance of hand hygiene and infection prevention to save lives by acting as key actors in achieving the appropriate behaviors and attitudes. In other words, health workers at all levels and people accessing health facilities must come together to ensure hand hygiene. " This year's theme for the Day "focuses on recognizing that we can improve the climate or culture of safety and quality of a facility through hand cleaning, but also that on the contrary a strong culture of quality and safety will encourage people to wash their hands at the right time and with the right products ". Among the initiatives in Italy, La Ausl Romagna launches the play 'Non per mano mia' with a video visible on its YouTube channel, proposed by nurses to remember the importance of this gesture.