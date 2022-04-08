WHO: Up to 65% of Africa’s population has contracted COVID

The World Health Organization reports that up to 65% of Africa’s population has contracted COVID-19 and estimates the number of actual cases to be around 100 times higher than reported infections.

In a new analysis published Thursday, the UN health agency reviewed 151 studies of COVID-19 in Africa based on blood samples taken from people on the continent between January 2020 and December 2021. It said that by September last year , about 65% of the people screened had had some exposure to COVID-19, which is about 800 million infections. In contrast, only about 8 million cases have been officially reported to the WHO during that period.

“This underreporting is occurring around the world and it is not surprising that the numbers are especially high in Africa, where there are so many cases without symptoms,” WHO Africa Director Matshidiso Moeti said in a statement. The WHO analysis revealed that 67% of people with COVID-19 showed no symptoms when infected with the disease, a higher percentage than other regions of the world.

Despite repeated warnings from WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that the coronavirus would devastate Africa, the continent has been one of the least affected by the pandemic. In its new analysis, the WHO says the milder cases of COVID-19 seen in Africa are partly attributable to the much lower proportion of people with underlying risk factors, such as high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease.

“Africa’s young population is also a protective factor,” the UN health agency said. Some studies have also suggested that previous infection with diseases such as malaria may offer people some protection against the coronavirus, although these hypotheses have not yet been confirmed.

To date, Africa has reported 11.5 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 250,000 deaths. The WHO said cases of the virus have been on the decline since January, although there have been some variations and some countries such as South Africa have been hit hard during back-to-back outbreaks of the disease. Last week, the WHO said the number of deaths from COVID-19 had fallen by 30% on the continent.